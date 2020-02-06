The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Thursday released district football assignments for the 2020 season only.
Denison-Schleswig is in Class 3A, District 9 with Carroll High, Creston/Orient-Macksburg, Glenwood, Harlan and Lewis Central.
Class 3A: 54 teams; nine districts of six; nine automatic playoff qualifiers; seven at-large berthsIKM-Manning is in Class A, District 10 with Logan-Magnolia, Ridge View, West Monona, Westwood Sloan and Woodbury Central.
Class A: 60 teams; 10 districts of 6; 10 automatic playoff qualifiers; 6 at-large berths
Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley are both in Eight-Man, District 8 with Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Glidden-Ralston, West Harrison and Woodbine.
Eight Man: 68 teams; Eight districts (four with nine, four with eight); eight automatic playoff qualifiers; eight at-large berths
Denison-Schleswig head football coach Chad Van Kley is excited about his team's return south.
"Obviously, we're familiar with a lot of the teams down south. We know it's good football and I think we're entering a time when it's really good football for a lot of the southern teams," Van Kley said.
"You know you have Lewis Central coming off two trips to the UNI-Dome and Harlan is always tough. Glenwood is putting the pieces in place to have a quality program. Carroll has enjoyed a lot of success in recent years and Creston has always fielded successful teams, so our district will be pretty tough," the Monarch boss added.
With five district games set for next fall, the Monarchs now await to see who their four non-district opponents will be.
"We'll be getting that figured out in the next couple of weeks, but I think you'll see us continue to play the Council Bluffs schools. We've had a pretty good relationship with them over the past couple of years, so I think everyone wants that to continue," Van Kley said.
"I think we'll be looking at possibly some of the schools up north that we played the last few years, and we'll also look at some of the schools in the Hawkeye 10 Conference as possibilities."
"The big thing we look for is schools that can play games at the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity levels. That's important for our younger kids to be able to play games and get time on the field," Van Kley remarked.
Van Kley said that his team's return south was mainly due to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley moving up from Class 2A to Class 3A.
"That made it a good trade. It only made sense for the IHSAA to keep them up north. And since we were the southern-most team in the district, it was a no-brainer to move us down south," Van Kley said.
