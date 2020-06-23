IKM-Manning picked up its first baseball victory of the season on Friday night with a 2-0 triumph in eight innings over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play at Missouri Valley.
The win moved Cory McCarville’s IKM-Manning squad to 1-1 in the WIC and 1-2 overall.
The Wolves scored their two runs in the top of the eighth inning and finished with five hits.
Will Jorgensen went 1-for-2 with one run scored. Max Nielsen was 1-for-4 with one run batted in.
Nolan Ramsey went 1-for-3 with one run for the Wolves.
Ben Lingle finished 1-for-4 and Luke Ramsey was 1-for-2.
Conner Richards threw eight shutout innings for IKM-Manning, allowing just three hits with eight strikeouts and only two walks.
