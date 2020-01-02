The IKM-Manning girls and boys wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule with a Western Iowa Conference split on Friday night at Treynor.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls rallied from a four-point deficit after three quarters en route to a 37-32 victory.
In the nightcap, the Treynor boys jumped ahead 38-24 at halftime en route to a 71-52 triumph over the visiting Wolves.
Girls’ results
Friday’s win moved Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning squad to 4-1 in the WIC and 5-2 overall at the break.
Treynor outscored IKM-Manning 10-5 in the third quarter to take a 26-22 lead into the fourth, but the Wolves outscored the Cardinals 15-6 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with 11 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and two shot blocks.
Lexi Branning posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards to go with four assists.
Nicole Hanson chipped in with seven points and two boards. Bianca Cadwell had six points and three steals for the Wolves, which forced Treynor into 23 turnovers.
Boys’ results
With Friday’s 19-point setback, IKM-Manning fell for the fifth consecutive game and will head into the break 2-3 in conference play and 2-5 overall.
Treynor’s 14-point lead at halftime was the difference, as the Cardinals held a slim 33-28 scoring advantage in the second half.
Kyler Rasmussen led IKM-Manning’s attack with 22 points to go with five boards, three assists and one steal.
Colby Keller added 12 points, five boards and two assists. Parker Behrens tallied seven points with two boards. Amos Rasmussen had five points and three boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.