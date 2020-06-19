Tri-Center scored 10 runs combined in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings on Tuesday night, as the Trojans handed IKM-Manning an 11-3 loss in the Wolves’ 2020 baseball season opener at Manilla.
IKM-Manning led 2-1 after the first inning, but then T-C plated five runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good at 6-2.
After the Wolves scored a run in the last of the fourth, T-C followed with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to break it open.
IKM-Manning managed just three hits off a pair of T-C pitchers.
Luke Ramsey went 1-for-3 with one run scored. Hayden McLaughlin was 1-for-3 as well, while Nolan Ramsey finished 1-for-4 with two runs batted in and one run.
Amos Rasmussen also scored once with two walks and a stolen base.
IKM-Manning used three pitchers on the night.
Max Nielsen started and threw four innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Will Jorgensen relieved Nielsen and tossed two and two-thirds, yielding three runs on three hits with three Ks and one walk.
Ben Lingle finished on the mound, striking out one and walking one in one-third of an inning.
