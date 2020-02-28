IKM-Manning’s offense sputtered in the second half, as the Wolves were outscored 28-13 after the break in a 50-35 loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert in a Class 1A, District 15 semifinal basketball game on Tuesday night at Council Bluffs.
The 15-point setback snapped a six-game winning streak for IKM-Manning, which saw its 2019-20 season end at 13-10 overall under veteran head coach Keith Wagner.
St. Albert, meanwhile, improved to 9-14 overall, as the Hawkeye 10 Conference school took on Woodbine (13-10) in the District 15 title game on Thursday night at Neola.
IKM-Manning led by a slim 14-13 lead after one quarter and the two teams were tied at 22-22 at halftime.
In the second half, though, IKM-Manning struggled to put points on the scoreboard, as the Falcons outscored the Wolves by a 28-13 margin over the final 16 minutes, including 12-6 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth.
In fact, IKM-Manning was limited to only five baskets in the second half, three of which came from behind three-point arc.
The Wolves did not attempt a free throw in the game, while the Falcons were 4-of-6 at the foul line, all in the second half.
"The second half just got away from us. We took a lot of quick shots and turned the ball over too many times, which didn’t give us a lot of opportunities to score," Wagner said.
"Give St. Albert a lot of credit. They stepped up their defensive pressure in the second half and we didn’t handle it very well."
"Their length and size really bothered us at times and we just struggled to get anything going offensively in the second half. Honestly, we just ran out of gas," Wagner said.
Colby Keller led IKM-Manning with nine points (three, three-pointers) to go with three rebounds.
Parker Behrens added eight points, five boards, two assists and one shot block. He scored six of his eight points in the first half.
Colten Brandt chipped in with six points, nine boards, four assists, two steals and one shot block.
Connor Keller finished with five points and three steals.
Kyler Rasmussen had four points, two boards, two assists and two steals, while Amos Rasmussen drained a three-point shot in the first half to end with three points in the loss.
St. Albert had two players reach double figures, led by Ryan Hughes, who drained five shots from behind the three-point arc for 15 points. He sank three trifectas for nine points in the second half.
Lance Wright added 13 points for the Falcons with three long-range bombs to his credit.
The loss for IKM-Manning ended the careers for five seniors in Colby Keller, Behrens, Brandt, Will Jorgensen and Ben Lingle.
"All five will be missed," Wagner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.