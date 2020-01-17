The IKM-Manning girls and boys traveled to Underwood on Tuesday night and returned home with a Western Iowa Conference split.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls were outscored 22-11 in the fourth quarter, as the Eagles picked up a 54-45 victory.
In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning club rallied from a 12-point deficit after three quarters en route to a 63-58 triumph over the host Eagles.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s nine-point loss snapped a three-game win streak for IKM-Manning, which fell to 6-2 in the WIC and 7-3 overall.
With the win, Underwood also avenged a 70-66 loss to the Wolves in IKM-Manning’s season opener back on December 3 at Manning.
It was a sluggish start for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves were outscored 15-6 in the first quarter and trailed 25-16 at halftime.
IKM-Manning then outscored Underwood 18-7 in the third quarter to take a slim 34-32 lead into the fourth. The host Eagles would score 22 of the 33 points over the final eight minutes for the win.
The two teams combined to shoot 62 free throws, as IKM-Manning was just 17-of-36 at the foul line, while Underwood converted 19-of-26 charity tosses.
The Wolves also turned the ball over 29 times to 24 violations for the Eagles.
Lexi Branning scored 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds for IKM-Manning.
Alexa Ahrenholtz also had 12 points with five steals and four boards.
Bianca Cadwell contributed seven points, 11 boards and three steals.
Bre Muhlbauer also had six points and four boards, while Emily Kerkhoff finished with five points and five boards.
Boys’ results
With Tuesday’s five-point win, IKM-Manning knocked off Underwood for the second time this season in going to 5-3 in the WIC and 5-5 overall.
The Wolves opened the season with a 47-29 victory over the Eagles back on Dec. 3 at Manning.
Tuesday’s contest went in Underwood’s favor for the majority of the game, though, as the Eagles led 35-32 at halftime and then outscored the Wolves 15-6 in the third quarter for a 50-38 lead going into the fourth.
IKM-Manning then outscored the hosts 25-8 over the final eight minutes for the win.
Amos Rasmussen led the winners with 23 points, adding six boards and three steals.
Colby Keller chipped in with nine points, eight boards, four assists and two steals.
Parker Behrens tallied eight points with 10 boards and two shots blocks. Kyler Rasmussen also had eight points, four boards, four assists and two steals.
Nolan Ramsey finished with five points, two boards and two assists for the Wolves, which won for the third consecutive game.
