The IKM-Manning girls and boys picked up a pair of big Western Iowa Conference basketball victories over Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday night at Logan.
In the opener, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-Manning squad outscored Lo-Ma 20-11 in the third quarter en route to a 64-58 victory.
In game two, the boys’ contest was tight throughout with IKM-Manning squeaking out a 54-49 triumph over the host Panthers.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s six-point win was the third in a row for IKM-Manning, as the Wolves improved to 6-1 in the WIC and 7-2 overall.
A tight first half saw IKM-Manning hold a slim 28-24 lead at halftime.
The Wolves got a little breathing room in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 20-11 to take a 48-35 lead into the fourth.
Lo-Ma put together a rally over the final eight minutes, as the hosts outscored the Wolves 23-16 to make it tight down the stretch.
IKM-Manning featured a balanced scoring attack.
Lexi Branning paced the Wolves with 18 points to go with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Bre Muhlbauer added 16 points, seven boards and two assists.
Alexa Ahrenholtz also had 10 points, seven boards and three steals, while Nicole Hanson finished with nine points, as did Bianca Cadwell, who also had four boards and four assists for the winners.
Kylie Morrison led Lo-Ma with 18 points and 12 boards to complete a double-double effort.
Boys’ results
The IKM-Manning boys claimed their second straight victory in going to 4-3 in WIC play and 4-5 overall.
Lo-Ma actually led 29-26 at halftime, but the Wolves outscored the Panthers 13-8 in the third quarter to take a slim 39-37 lead into the fourth.
IKM-Manning then scored 15 of the 27 points in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Parker Behrens led IKM-Manning’s attack with a double-double performance of 19 points and 11 boards.
Connor Keller added 10 points, three assists, two boards and two steals.
Amos Rasmussen had six points, four boards and three assists.
Colby Keller finished with five points, five boards, four assists and four steals.
Kyler Rasmussen also had five points, four boards and three steals.
Conner Halbur wound up with four points for the winners.
