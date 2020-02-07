The IKM-Manning girls and boys were victorious over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Missouri Valley.
In game one, Gene Rasmussen’s IKM-M club picked up 26 steals and forced 35 turnovers in a 54-20 rout.
In game two, the IKM-Manning boys knocked off Missouri Valley for the second time this season with a 67-47 triumph away from home.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning handled Missouri Valley for the second time this season and earned its fifth consecutive victory, as the Wolves moved to 11-3 in the WIC and 13-4 overall.
IKM-Manning limited Mo. Valley to single digits in each of the four quarters.
The Wolves led 20-4 after one quarter, 36-8 at halftime and 46-13 after three quarters of play.
Bianca Cadwell netted 13 points with six rebounds, five steals and three assists for the winners.
Nicole Hanson also had 13 points and two steals.
Lexi Branning chipped in with nine points and six boards. Lauren Danner finished with six points. Alexa Ahrenholtz also had five points, six steals and four assists.
IKM-M had defeated Mo. Valley (92-37) back on January 3 at Manning.
Boys’ results
With Tuesday’s 20-point win, IKM-Manning snapped a two-game losing streak in going to 8-6 in the WIC and 8-9 overall.
The Wolves, which beat Mo. Valley (63-33) back on Jan. 3 at Manning, led 35-24 at halftime on this night.
Leading the way for the Wolves was Parker Behrens, who tallied a career-high 25 points with seven boards and five steals.
Kyler Rasmussen added 13 points, two assists and two steals. Amos Rasmussen had eight points, four boards and two assists, while Colby Keller finished with seven points and three assists for the Wolves.
The IKM-Manning girls and boys will be home tonight (Friday) against Logan-Magnolia at Manning in WIC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.