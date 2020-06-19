IKM-Manning evened its softball season record at 1-1 on Tuesday night, as the Wolves took advantage of 14 walks and five hit batters to pick up an 18-8 victory in five innings over Tri-Center at Irwin.
It was the Western Iowa Conference opener for IKM-Manning, which bounced back after Monday’s season-opening 15-3 loss to Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.
The Wolves scored 12 runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings to end the game because of the 10-run rule.
Bianca Cadwell earned the pitching win, as she allowed two earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
IKM-Manning managed only five hits all night.
Leading the way was Lexi Branning, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs batted in and four runs scored.
Emily Kerkhoff went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Joanna Freese was 1-for-4 with two runs scored for the winners.
Miranda Benton also scored three runs and walked twice. Mya Doyel crossed the plate twice and walked three times in the contest.
