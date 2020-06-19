The IKM-Manning girls suffered a 15-3 loss in three innings to Glidden-Ralston in their 2020 softball season opener on Monday at Glidden.
IKM-Manning jumped up 1-0 after its initial at bat. G-R plated three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead.
The Wolves tied it with two runs in top of the second, but the host Wildcats then tallied three runs in their second at bat to take the lead for good at 6-3.
G-R then scored nine runs in the last of the third to end the contest because of the 12-run rule.
For IKM-Manning, Joanna Freese went 1-for-2 with a double and one run batted in.
Emily Kerkhoff also was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, while Mya Doyel wound up 1-for-2.
Lexi Branning scored two runs for the Wolves and Miranda Benton plated one run.
Bianca Cadwell took the pitching loss, as she gave up the 15 runs (10 earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
