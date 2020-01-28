The IKM-Manning girls and boys traveled to Neola on Friday night and returned home with a split against Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference basketball action.
In game one, the IKM-Manning girls raced out to a 44-10 halftime lead en route to a 72-34 victory.
In game two, Tri-Center outscored IKM-Manning 15-5 in the third quarter, as the host Trojans pulled away for a 55-29 triumph over the visiting Wolves.
Girls’ results
With Friday’s 38-point win, IKM-Manning moved to 8-3 in the WIC and 9-4 overall.
After leading by 34 at halftime, the Wolves took a 60-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
Emily Kerkhoff led IKM-Manning with 18 points to go with four assists.
Bianca Cadwell added 16 points and three steals.
Alexa Ahrenholtz had nine points, eight steals, five boards and four assists. Bre Muhlbauer also had eight points, five steals, four boards and four assists.
The Wolves forced a total of 31 turnovers with 20 steals to their credit.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 26-point loss dropped Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad to 6-5 in the WIC and 6-7 overall on the season.
Leading 25-16 at halftime, Underwood broke the game open in the third to take a 40-21 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
Connor Keller led IKM-Manning with eight points.
Colten Brandt added six points, two boards and two assists. Parker Behrens also had six points and four boards, while Kyler Rasmussen finished with three points for the Wolves.
