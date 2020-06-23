The IKM-Manning girls were on the wrong end of an 11-1 decision against Missouri Valley on Friday night at Missouri Valley.
With the five-inning Western Iowa Conference loss, the Wolves fell to 1-1 in the WIC and 1-3 overall.
IKM-Manning managed only three hits.
Miranda Benton went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in her team’s only run in the night’s second inning.
Mya Doyel went 1-for-2 with a run. Emily Kerkhoff also was 1-for-3.
Amber Halbur threw for IKM-Manning, allowing the 11 runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.