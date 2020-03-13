The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) on Tuesday released its girls’ all-state basketball teams for the 2019-20 season.
IKM-Manning senior forward Lexi Branning was the lone area recipient, as she earned a spot on the third team in Class 2A.
Branning led IKM-Manning in scoring and rebounding this past season, averaging 15.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for a Wolves’ squad that went 12-4 in the Western Iowa Conference and 17-6 overall.
Branning was earlier named to the Western Iowa All-Conference first team.
"Branning really came into her own this season as a basketball player. She was a dominant force inside for us. She was our leading scorer, rebounder and was a great leader both on and off the court," commented IKM-Manning coach Gene Rasmussen.
"Branning always gave everything she had in practice and in games, as her hard work and determination has really shown throughout her four years," he added.
"She came along ways over the last four years, as I really saw her improve each and every season."
"That hard work helped lead us to a successful season this year and I’m really excited to see what she can accomplish at DMACC in Boone," Rasmussen remarked.
The IPSWA also named West Des Moines Dowling senior Caitlin Clark as its "Miss Basketball" selection.
A 5-11 guard, Clark averaged a state-best 33.7 points and knocked down 84 three-point baskets on the year en route to being named a McDonald’s All-American.
She also was named Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Clark, who scored more than 2,500 points in her career, will continue to play basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The IPSWA named three teams of eight all-state selections in each of the five classes.
There were several other girls of interest that claimed all-state recognition.
Lewis Central senior Megan Witte was named to the Class 4A first team, while Glenwood sophomore Madison Camden was honored on the second team in Class 4A.
Junior Kelsey Fields of Creston was named to the Class 3A first team with Atlantic junior Haley Rasmussen and Red Oak sophomore Sophie Walker both third-teamers in the same class.
Senior Kylie Morrison of Logan-Magnolia earned a spot on the Class 2A first team.
Junior Allie Petry of Council Bluffs St. Albert was named to the Class 1A second team, while junior Danielle Hoyle of Paton-Churdan was placed on the third team in Class 1A.
And, sophomore Macy Emgarten of Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton earned a spot on the third team in Class 1A as well.
Class 2A
First Team
Grace Flangan, North Linn, Sr.; Rachel Leerar, West Hancock, Jr.; Amanda Chizek, West Hancock, Sr.; Nicole McDermott, Cascade, Sr.; Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren, Sr.; Sidney Brandau, Osage, Sr.; Sasha Koenig, West Branch, Jr.; Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.
Second Team
Sam Stewart, Mount Ayr, Sr.; Kinsey Scheffler, AHST/Walnut, Sr.; Kailey Jones, AHST/Walnut, Jr.; Mallory McCall, West Monona, Jr.; Isabel Manning, Van Buren, Jr.; Chloe Lofstrom, North Union, Sr.; Ella Imler, Maquoketa Valley, Jr.; Hayden Heimensen, Central Lyon, Jr.
Third Team
Ellie Ware, North Linn, Jr.; Olivia Terrones, East Marshall, Sr.; Molly Schany, Emmetsburg, Sr.; Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning, Sr.; Helaina Hillyard, Mediapolis, Sr.; Taya Tucker, Maquoketa Valley, Jr.; Bailey Winter, MFL-MarMac, Sr.; Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock, Soph.
