The IKM-Manning girls and boys were victorious over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference basketball action on Friday night at Manning.
In game one, Bre Muhlbauer scored 27 points to lead four IKM-Manning girls in double figures, as the Wolves rolled to a 92-37 victory.
In game two, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning squad snapped a five-game losing streak with a 66-33 triumph over the visiting Big Red.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning scored a season-high 92 points on Friday night, as the Wolves posted a 37-point second quarter en route to taking a commanding 57-22 lead at halftime.
The win was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which improved to 5-1 in the WIC and 6-2 overall on the year.
The Wolves collected 32 steals and forced a total of 50 turnovers on the night.
Muhlbauer’s 27-point night also included six rebounds, five steals and three assists.
Lexi Branning added 18 points, seven boards, five assists and four steals.
Emily Kerkhoff had 13 points, five boards, seven assists and three steals, while Bianca Cadwell finished with a double-double performance of 11 points and 11 boards.
Alexa Ahrenholtz also had eight points, 10 steals and three assists.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 33-point win for IKM-Manning was the first in six games for a Wolves’ squad that moved to 3-3 in the WIC and 3-5 overall.
After leading by only six at 13-7 following the first quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Missouri Valley 21-13 in the second for a 34-20 lead at halftime.
Colby Keller paced IKM-Manning with 18 points, including 15 in the first half alone. He added four boards, three assists and three steals.
Kyler Rasmussen chipped in with 15 points, four boards, four assists and three steals.
Luke Ramsey added nine points and two assists. Connor Keller also had six points and two steals. Amos Rasmussen finished with five points, three boards and three assists for the winners.
