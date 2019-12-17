IKM-Manning and Tri-Center split a couple of Western Iowa Conference basketball games on Friday night at Manning.
In game one, four IKM-Manning girls scored in double figures, as the Wolves cruised to a 77-22 victory.
In game two, the visiting Tri-Center boys outscored IKM-Manning 34-23 in the second half en route to a 50-35 win over the Wolves.
Girls’ results
IKM-Manning raced out to a 28-5 first-quarter lead over T-C, as the Wolves limited the Trojans to single digits in each of the four quarters.
Gene Rasmussen’s club led 52-9 at halftime and 67-15 going into the fourth.
The Wolves also forced T-C into 42 turnovers.
Alexa Ahrenholtz led IKM-Manning with a double-double effort of 19 points and 11 steals to go with eight rebounds and three assists.
Bre Muhlbauer added 13 points and three boards. Emily Kerkhoff also had 13 points, nine steals and four boards.
Bianca Cadwell finished with a double-double as well, netting 11 points and 10 boards for the Wolves.
Lexi Branning also had nine points, six boards and three assists for the Wolves.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 3-1 in the WIC and 4-1 overall.
Boys’ results
Friday’s 15-point loss was the third in a row for IKM-Manning, which slipped to 2-2 in WIC play and 2-3 overall.
Colby Keller paced IKM-Manning with 15 points and nine boards.
Amos Rasmussen added 11 points and three boards. Kyler Rasmussen also had four points, eight steals, four assists and three boards for the Wolves, which trailed 16-12 in a low-scoring first half.
