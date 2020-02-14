The IKM-Manning girls and boys posted a split with Audubon in Western Iowa Conference basketball play on Tuesday night at Audubon.
In the opener, the IKM-Manning girls struggled offensively and were limited to their lowest scoring output of the season in a 49-36 loss to the Wheelers.
In the nightcap, Keith Wagner’s IKM-Manning boys’ squad enjoyed a big second quarter en route to a 46-34 triumph over Audubon on the Wheelers’ home court.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s game was the final contest of the regular season for IKM-Manning, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped by the Wheelers.
With the loss, IKM-Manning finished 12-4 in the WIC, while ending the regular season at 16-5 overall.
For Audubon, the win avenged a 60-42 setback to IKM-Manning back on January 27 at Manning.
The Wolves just could never get anything going offensively against the Wheelers, which led 20-17 at halftime and 35-26 after three quarters.
IKM-Manning, on the night, shot just 26 percent, as the Wolves were only 2-of-19 from three-point range and 14-of-54 overall from the field.
Audubon shot 39 percent (15-38) from the field and was 17-of-21 at the free throw line.
The Wolves went to the foul line 11 times and converted six.
Lexi Branning paced IKM-Manning with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Bre Muhlbauer added five points, two assists and two steals. Bianca Cadwell chipped in with five points, five boards and three assists.
Alexa Ahrenholtz also had four points, four boards and two assists in the loss.
IKM-Manning will beging postseason play on Tuesday, Jan. 18, hosting East Sac County in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game at Manning.
Boys’ results
The IKM-Manning boys won their fourth straight game on Tuesday night and picked up their second win of the season over Audubon.
With the win, the Wolves finished 10-6 in WIC play and moved to 11-9 overall.
After a 9-9 tie following one quarter, IKM-Manning outscored Audubon 17-5 in the second to take a 26-14 lead at halftime.
The Wolves were outscored 8-4 in the third, but still led 30-22 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Colby Keller led IKM-Manning with 20 points to go with six boards and two assists.
Kyler Rasmussen netted nine points with two boards and two assists.
Colten Brandt tossed in six points with seven boards and three steals.
Parker Behrens added four points, six boards and two shot blocks, while Amos Rasmussen finished with four points for the Wolves, which hosted Boyer Valley in their final regular season game on Thursday night at Manning.
