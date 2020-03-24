KMA Sports recently released its KMAland boys and girls basketball conference awards.
Area players honored in their respective conferences are below.
Boys
Hawkeye 10
Denison-Schleswig seniors Goanar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers both were named to the Hawkeye 10 Conference Elite team.
Others players honored on the Elite team were Harlan senior Connor Bruck, Glenwood junior Ryan Blum and Council Bluffs St. Albert junior Sam Rallis.
Blum was named the league’s player of the year.
Biliew averaged 15.1 points per game and led the conference with 71 shot blocks, while sitting fifth with 8.3 rebounds per game.
Wiebers was recognized as the senior of the year in the H-10 after ranking second in scoring (17.4), second in steals (77), second in made three-pointers (43) and fourth in assists (87).
Rolling Valley
Three area boys were named to the Rolling Valley Conference Elite team.
They were Boyer Valley senior Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley junior Gavin Reineke and Ar-We-Va sophomore Will Ragaller.
They were joined on the Elite team by Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton senior Creighton Nelson and West Harrison senior Nick Rife.
Nelson was named the league’s player of the year.
Berens averaged 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and was the only player in the league with 30-plus assists, 30-plus shot blocks and 30-plus steals.
Reineke was the co-leader in points per game for a junior in the RVC, averaging 12.1 points per game with 49 three-point shots to his credit.
He led the conference with 60 steals and was among the leaders in assists with 48.
Ragaller was also recognized as the sophomore of the year in the RVC.
Ragaller led all second-year players with 15.6 points per game and 34 three-point baskets, while ranking among the leaders with 68 assists, 52 steals and 6.7 boards per game.
Boyer Valley head coach Shane Reineke was named the league’s coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to the RVC title at 15-1 and an overall record of 20-3.
Girls
Rolling Valley
Junior Jadeyn Smith of Ar-We-Va was named to the Rolling Valley Conference Elite team for her play during the 2019-20 season.
Smith nearly averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
She also was among the leaders in steals with 54.
Smith was joined on the Elite team by Glidden-Ralston senior Hannah Whitver, Paton-Churdan junior Danielle Hoyle, West Harrison junior Emily McIntosh and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton sophomore Macy Emgarten.
Hoyle was recognized as the league’s player of the year.
Western Iowa
IKM-Manning senior Lexi Branning was named to the Western Iowa Conference Elite team.
Branning placed third in the league in scoring (15.8) and fifth in rebounding (8.0). She also dished out 55 assists and had 16 shot blocks.
Branning was joined on the Elite team by Logan-Magnolia senior Kylie Morrison, AHST/Walnut senior Kinsey Scheffler, AHST/W junior Kailey Jones and Audubon sophomore Aleah Hermensen.
Morrison was named the league’s player of the year.
