Kevin Dau’s Denison-Schleswig softball team opened up its 2020 season on Monday night with a 5-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.
The D-S girls out hit Kuemper by a 5-4 margin, but the Monarchs left 10 runners stranded on the bases and committed five errors defensively that in the end was too much to overcome.
Sophomore pitcher Hailey Meseck threw well in start number one, as she allowed the five runs on only four hits with one strikeout and five walks in throwing 74 pitches on the night.
"Meseck was fantastic and kept us in the game, but we didn’t help her out defensively. It’s hard to commit five errors and win because good teams will take advantage and Kuemper did exactly that," commented Denison-Schleswig’s Dau.
"Offensively, we got runners on, but we just never got the big timely hit. Heck, we had the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth and couldn’t score. We have to find a way to push those runs across," he added.
D-S trailed 1-0 after two innings thanks to a solo home run by Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon to lead off the frame.
The Monarchs came right back with two runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Kira Langenfeld, who went 1-for-3 on the night.
Kuemper then plated two runs in the last of the fourth to take the lead for good at 3-2. The Lady Knights added two runs in the sixth after a couple of Monarch miscues.
Paige Kastner also went 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Hannah Slater was 1-for-4. Payton Goslar went 1-for-2 and Autumn Nemitz was 1-for-1 at the plate.
Kuemper pitcher Chloe Venteicher went the distance for the win. She allowed the two runs on five hits, struck out nine and walked seven.
JV results
Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity game, 5-0.
D-S had seven hits in the loss, led by Hannah Weber, who went 2-for-2 with two singles.
Kiana Schulz was 2-for-3 with two doubles.
Emma Mendenhall was 1-for-3 with a double, while Autumn Nemitz and Delaney Lutz each went 1-for-3 with singles in the loss.
Nemitz threw four innings to take the pitching loss, allowing one run on two hits with two Ks and one walk.
Claire Leinen also tossed one inning, yielding four runs on five hits with two Ks and two walks.
