Boyer Valley’s 2019-20 basketball season came to a disappointing end on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a tough 58-56 loss to Woodbine in a Class 1A regional first-round game at Dunlap.
BV, which won both regular season matchups against its Rolling Valley Conference foe, finished 11-11 overall under veteran head coach Larry Neilsen.
Woodbine, with the win, improved to 12-10 overall and will take on Woodbury Central (16-5) in a regional quarterfinal game tonight (Tuesday) at Moville.
Thursday’s game was tight throughout, as BV led 18-17 after one quarter with Woodbine up 34-30 at halftime and 44-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Down 47-42 just a minute into the fourth, BV went on a 5-0 run to tie it at 47-47 with five minutes remaining. It was tied 49-49 with four minutes left.
Woodbine then led 56-53 with just one minute left and 58-56 with only five seconds showing on the clock after the Tigers made one of two free throws.
BV rebounded the miss and Neilsen called a timeout to draw up a final play.
"We knew it was going to be difficult to get Katelyn Neilsen the ball and Leah Cooper had fouled out, so our three-point shooting was limited," commented Neilsen.
"We got the ball to Talia Burkhart and she got an okay look at the hoop, but her three-point attempt just wouldn’t go in for us," the Lady Bulldog boss remarked.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV with 23 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. She was 4-of-13 from three-point range and 7-of-8 at the free throw line.
The BV girls, on the night, were 7-of-20 from behind the three-point arc and just 9-of-19 at the foul line.
Cooper added 14 points, nine boards and three steals before going to the bench with five fouls.
Taylor Klein chipped in with seven points, 12 boards, two assists and two steals. Burkhart finished with six points, nine boards and two shot blocks.
Marie Hanigan also had four points, seven boards, four assists and two steals.
"No doubt, this is a tough loss. We knew going in that the matchup was going to be difficult, as both teams were certainly evenly-matched," Neilsen said.
"We went into the game centering around taking care of the ball. In the end, that’s the very thing we didn’t do well. We simply had too many turnovers that led to easy baskets for Woodbine," noted Neilsen, whose team turned the ball over 27 times on the night.
"Yet through all of that, the girls didn’t quit and fought until the end."
"This time of the year is very exciting, but it’s also so sudden. This has by far been one of the most fun groups I have been around," stated Neilsen, who will lose three seniors to graduation in Klein, Hanigan and Nicole Behrendt.
