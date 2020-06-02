Northwestern College women’s basketball has a rich tradition with five NAIA Division II national championships.
The Red Raiders have raised the banner in 2001, 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012 with all five national championships achieved at the Tyson Events Center at Sioux City, just a 30-minute drive south from Orange City.
The five national titles are the most of any NAIA Division II school. Morningside College (Sioux City) is second with three national titles.
Amy Larson, a 2004 graduate of Denison High School, was a senior on the Northwestern College women’s basketball team that won the school’s second national title in the 2007-08 season.
Northwestern College went 35-2 overall that year, capped off by an 82-75 victory in the national title game over College of the Ozarks, the same team that eliminated the Red Raiders in a Sweet 16 national tournament game the previous year.
"That loss didn’t sit too well with myself or my teammates. We had a pretty good team and I remember just how disappointed we were walking off the court after my junior season," commented Larson, now Amy Storlie after her marriage to Jeff Storlie in July, 2012.
"We were determined to not let that happen again my senior year. We came back more focused and knew we had the team that could win it all. It was just a matter of getting the job done," Storlie added in a recent phone interview from her home in Woodland Park, Colorado.
After three solid seasons, Larson broke out her senior year, scoring a total of 649 points in averaging 17.5 points per game, while knocking down a team-high 110 three-point baskets, as she finished 10th nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 44.7 percent.
Northwestern College in 2007-08 went 17-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) with its only league loss to Morningside College, which won the conference title with a perfect 18-0 record.
NWC, though, defeated Morningside College in three of their four meetings that season, including an 83-79 victory in the GPAC Tournament title game on the Mustangs’ home court and a 93-69 triumph in one of the two national tournament semifinal games.
"I don’t remember a lot of scores from that year, but I can rattle off the score against Morningside at the national tournament. That was such a big win and I just remember how much confidence that gave us going into the championship game," Storlie said.
Facing a talented College of the Ozarks team in the national title game, Larson and her teammates knew the challenge ahead of them.
"College of the Ozarks had two really good All-American players that year. We knew that they beat us the year before, so I remember that we just had to stay focused and not let them get into our heads," Storlie said.
"College of the Ozarks also had a crazy fan base, but with Sioux City being only 30 minutes south of Orange City, we had an outstanding fan following as well. It was pretty exciting," she added.
College of the Ozarks got the best of NWC early on, as the Bobcats led 29-17 with 10 minutes left in the first half and 47-40 at halftime.
"Yeah, I remember being down by 10 or 12 points in the first half and down seven at halftime, but we never panicked, as we still had Deb Remmerde who could score and other talented role players," Storlie said.
NWC trailed 71-64 with seven minutes left in the game, but then went on a 13-0 run to take a 77-71 lead with three minutes remaining.
College of the Ozarks got to within two with just one minute left, but a Remmerde basket and free throws by Mandy Carr and Remmerde in the final 30 seconds sealed the win for the Red Raiders.
"It was just all so surreal," Storlie said. "I remember looking up at scoreboard late in the game and thinking to myself that we’re actually going to win. That was a super feeling," Storlie said.
"It was just totally awesome. We worked so hard to achieve our goal and it was great to see all of our hard work pay off with a national title. It just made all the time we put in practicing so worth it," Storlie said.
Remmerde scored 41 points in the title game and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
She also was recognized as the NAIA Division II Player of the Year for the second time and finished with 3,854 career points, just one shy from tying the all-time NAIA mark.
Larson complemented Remmerde with 15 points in the title game and joined her Red Raider teammate on the all-tournament team.
Larson played in 37 games her senior season and was named to the NAIA Division II All-America third team.
"I was always more of an offensive player from when I was in high school to my first three years in college, but I really concentrated after my junior year in college to do what was best for the team and that was to build myself as a defensive player," Storlie said.
"That allowed me to have a great senior season and be the all-around player that my team needed me to be," stated Storlie, whose 17.5 points per game her final season was good for 25th overall in NAIA Division II.
In her team’s second matchup against Morningside College, an 88-86 Red Raider loss at Sioux City, Larson had a pair of career-highs with seven three-pointers and 27 points.
Her overall numbers increased each year, scoring 183 points as a freshman, 338 as a sophomore, 388 as a junior and then 649 as a senior to go with 357 rebounds, 256 assists and 117 steals in her career.
Larson was one of five seniors on NWC’s team in 2007-08.
"We all became really close. In fact, all four of the other seniors were bridesmaids in my wedding and I was a bridesmaid in each of their weddings," noted Storlie, who also loved playing for Red Raider head coach Earl Woudstra and assistant coach Chris Yaw.
"Coach Woudstra is amazing. He truly cared about his players in all aspects. He not only wanted to develop good basketball players, but develop great young women," Storlie said.
Woudstra, who guided NWC to a national runnerup finish in 2000 and the school’s first-ever national title in 2001, was named the NAIA Division II coach of the year after the 2001 and 2008 national championship years.
"My freshman year also was coach Yaw’s first year. His main focus was on the defensive end, but it really was like having to head coaches with Woudstra and Yaw," Storlie remarked.
After being an assistant coach on NWC’s national title teams in 2010 and 2011, Yaw took over the program and led the Red Raiders to the school’s third consecutive and fifth national championship in the 2011-2012 season.
Yaw is still NWC’s head coach today.
"It was just such a special time in my life. As a team, we just had a unique bond. We went at each other hard in practice and really pushed each other to be the best we could be. Out of the locker room, though, we all were friends. We had a bond that we still have today," Storlie said.
Andrea Wedel also was Larson’s teammate.
"A funny thing about that. She started to date my brother Bret around the time of the national tournament and the two eventually got married and now she’s my sister-in-law," Storlie said.
Larson actually played in three national tournaments for NWC, the first in her sophomore year when the Red Raiders got to the semifinal round.
Amy, 34, is a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Colorado Springs. Her husband, Jeff, is in the Army and stationed at Fort Carson, CO.
The couple have two children, daughter, Nellie, 6, and son, Joseph, 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.