Denison-Schleswig rallied from down eight after three quarters to pick up a low-scoring 36-33 nonconference boys’ basketball victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday night at Sergeant Bluff.
The win was the fourth in a row after the Christmas break and fifth consecutive triumph for the Monarchs, which moved to 8-3 overall.
Down 29-21 to start the fourth quarter, D-S outscored SB-L 15-4 over the final eight minutes.
After the Warriors hit two free throws late to tie the game at 33-33, D-S senior Damien Magnuson drilled a 25-foot, three-point basket as time expired for the win.
Magnuson finished with five points and was just 1-of-4 from three-point range, but the one trifecta was the game-winner.
D-S converted only 4-of-22 attempts from behind the three-point arc and finished 15-of-44 overall from the field for 34.1 percent.
Neither team found its offense in the first half, as SB-L led 8-4 after one quarter and 17-15 at halftime.
The Warriors outscored the Monarchs 12-6 in the third to take an eight-point advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
Charlie Wiebers led the D-S boys with 12 points, adding six boards, five steals and two assists.
Braiden Heiden sank two of his team’s three-point shots and finished with eight points.
Goanar Biliew netted seven points with 11 boards and four shot blocks.
After Magnuson’s five-points, the Monarchs also got two apiece from Jack Mendlik and Evan Turin.
"Tonight was one of those games that we talked about over break where our defense could keep us in the game if we struggled a bit offensively," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"We played zone for most of three quarters and did a really nice job, but when we went man the last quarter, we really locked them down and were able to get enough baskets and get the lead late in the game," he added.
"Magnuson, obviously, had the big shot to win the game. That shot and this game was huge for us."
"To beat a really good team at their place when not clicking on all cylinders hopefully gives us a shot in the arm going into a tough week ahead," noted Fink, whose team turned the ball over 14 times on the night.
SB-L fell to 4-6 overall with Thursday’s three-point loss at home.
JV results
SB-L won the junior varsity game, 64-45.
Brady Boell and Colin Reis each scored 13 points to lead D-S.
Braiden Heiden and Hunter Emery each tossed in six points. Aiden Schuttinga added four points and Matthew Weltz had two points for the Monarchs, which trailed 30-22 at halftime.
Score by Quarters
D-S.......................4 11 6 15 - 36
SB-L.....................8 9 12 4 - 33
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 12; Braiden Heiden 8; Goanar Biliew 7; Magnuson 5; Jack Mendlik 2; Evan Turin 2
Rebounds: Biliew 11; Wiebers 6; Mendlik 3; Turin 2; Austin Korner 2; Magnuson 1; Heiden 1
Assists: Wiebers 2; Magnuson 2; Mendlik 1; Biliew 1; Ringo Wol 1
Steals: Wiebers 5; Mendlik 3; Turin 1; Korner 1; Biliew 1
Blocks: Biliew 4
Three-Pointers: Heiden 2; Wiebers 1; Magnuson 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.