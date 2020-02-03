Junior Ellie Magnuson tossed in a career-high 27 points on Friday night, as Denison-Schleswig fought off a sluggish start to pull away for a 58-41 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory at Shenandoah.
The 17-point win improved Adam Mich’s D-S club to 4-4 in the H-10 and 9-8 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) conference contest with Creston at Denison.
The two teams were tied at 11-11 after one quarter, but then D-S outscored Shenandoah 18-7 in the second to take a 29-18 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs then used a 16-10 scoring advantage in the third for a 45-28 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
Magnuson’s career night saw her hit 2-of-4 three-point baskets and finish 12-of-17 overall from the field, as she tallied 16 of her 27 points in the second half.
She also had seven steals, five rebounds and two assists.
Hannah Neemann also had 15 points, nine boards, four steals and two assists. Paige Andersen contributed a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards as well for the Monarchs, which won at Shenandoah for the first time since 2011, according to Mich.
"It’s been a while since we won there, so it was nice to get another conference win and a win on the road," added Mich, whose squad picked up its first road win since beating Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG (49-33) back on January 4 at Ida Grove.
"We did get off to a slow start, but after switching to our 1-3-1 zone in the second quarter, we were able to get some steals and easy baskets in transition," Mich said.
"We stayed with that the rest of the night and it was to our benefit."
"Magnuson had a nice all-around game. The thing that I really liked was just how aggressive she was attacking and taking the ball to the basket. It was good to see," noted Mich, whose team was 5-of-16 from three-point range and 21-of-58 overall from the field for 36 percent.
The Monarchs were 11-of-15 at the free throw line and held a slim 32-20 edge on the boards.
Shenandoah, on the night, was 4-of-16 from behind the three-point arc and 16-of-47 overall from the field for 34 percent.
The Fillies sank 5-of-9 foul shots and turned the ball over 24 times in the loss.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 40-29.
Kira Langenfeld led D-S with nine points, six boards and three steals.
Hannah Slater added eight points. Paige Kastner also had six points and two steals for the Monarchs.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................11 18 16 13 - 58
Shenandoah....11 7 10 13 - 41
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Ellie Magnuson 27; Hannah Neemann 15; Paige Andersen 10; Payton Goslar 3; Cierra Kastner 2; Cambri Brodersen 1
Rebounds: Andersen 11; Neemann 9; Magnuson 5; Brodersen 3; C. Kastner 2; Goslar 2
Assists: Magnuson 2; Neemann 2; Andersen 2; Sophie Sonnichsen 1
Steals: Magnuson 7; Neemann 4; Goslar 2; Sonnichsen 2; C. Kastner 1; Andersen 1
Blocks: Andersen 3; Neemann 2
Three-Pointers: Magnuson 2; Neemann 1; Andersen 1; Goslar 1
