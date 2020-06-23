Denison-Schleswig senior pitcher Jack Mendlik tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout on Saturday, as the Monarchs picked up their initial baseball victory of the 2020 season with a 3-0 nonconference triumph over Audubon at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 1-2 overall on the year.
Mendlik struck out eight and didn’t walk a Wheeler batter in going the distance for Travis Wessel’s club, which scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning off Audubon hurler Jackson Jensen, who struck out eight and walked two in six innings.
D-S collected four hits in the win.
Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 with one run batted in. Evan Turin was 1-for-3 with one run.
Charlie Wiebers finished 1-for-2 with one run and Trey Brotherton was 1-for-3.
Hunter Emery also crossed the plate once for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
Audubon, on the other hand, left four runners on the bases.
"Felt good to get that first victory and it came against a good Audubon team. They’re a quality Class 1A school that’s going to win a lot of games this year," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"You know, Mendlik threw a great game on the mound. The thing that I liked was that we played solid defense behind him, as Audubon put the ball in play. Braiden Heiden made some great plays at first base that kept guys off the base," he added.
"Offensively, we did what needed to do go get those three runs in the fifth inning. Carter Wessel had the big hit over the left fielder that fueled us in that inning."
"It was a good win and needed for guys at this point of the season to use as a confidence-builder going into this week," Wessel said.
D-S played at Harlan in H-10 action on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.