The Denison-Schleswig boys moved to 7-1 in bowling on Saturday with a 2,592-2,325 victory over Tri-Center at Minden.
Trey Brotherton led the way for D-S with a 411 series after shooting games of 210 and 201, respectively.
Blake Polzin fired a 351 series with games of 198 and 153.
He was followed by Lucas Segebart (193--152--345), Kyle Segebart (146-193--339), Patrick Purdy (179-146--325) and Jacob Miller (136-158--294).
