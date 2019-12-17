In a tight Hawkeye 10 Conference boys’ basketball game throughout, Harlan picked up a 68-60 overtime victory against Denison-Schleswig on Friday night at Harlan.
The loss was the second in row for D-S, which fell to 1-2 in the H-10 and 3-2 overall on the year.
Harlan led 22-20 at halftime and 39-38 after three quarters.
In the fourth, D-S led 53-51 with just over three seconds left in regulation when Monarch senior Charlie Wiebers went to the free throw line after a foul.
Wiebers made the first to make it 54-51, but missed the second.
Harlan rebounded the miss and a pass to Connor Bruck resulted in the Cyclone player draining a long three-point basket from just inside half court to force overtime at 54-54.
Harlan then outscored D-S 14-6 in the extra period for the win.
"Give credit to Harlan for a great buzzer-beater to send it to overtime and then winning. They really dominated the last four minutes," commented Denison-Schleswig coach
Derek Fink, whose team was just 3-of-17 from three-point range and 25-50 overall from the floor for 50 percent.
The Monarchs also were just 7-of-18 at the free throw line in the loss.
"Unfortunately for us, we turned the ball over too much and didn’t knock down enough outside shots to give us a chance. And, we didn’t seal the deal at the free throw line and gave them too many second-chance points," Fink added.
Goanar Biliew paced D-S with 22 points, nine rebounds and three shot blocks.
Wiebers finished with 15 points, seven assists and five boards.
Austin Korner had eight points and three assists, while Jack Mendlik finished with eight points.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 54-44.
Aiden Schuttinga led D-S with 17 points for the Monarchs.
Freshmen results
The Harlan freshmen topped D-S, 63-58.
Jaxon Wessel led D-S with 19 points. Jakob Wiig followed with 10 points.
Score by Quarters
D-S..............8 12 18 16 6 - 60
Harlan........10 12 17 15 14 - 68
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 22; Charlie Wiebers 15; Austin Korner 8; Jack Mendlik 8; Braiden Heiden 3; Damien Magnuson 2; Ringo Wol 1; Evan Turin 1
Rebounds: Biliew 9; Wiebers 5; Turin 4; Magnuson 4; Mendlik 2; Bryce Fink 2; Korner 1
Assists: Wiebers 7; Magnuson 3; Korner 3; Mendlik 2; Wol 1
Steals: Mendlik 1; Fink 1; Wol 1; Wiebers 1; Magnuson 1; Korner 1; Biliew 1
Blocks: Biliew 3
Three-Pointers: Mendlik 2; Heiden 1
