Atlantic jumped ahead 9-0 after the first two innings on Tuesday night, as the Trojans dropped Denison-Schleswig to 0-2 on the young baseball season with a 15-5 victory over the Monarchs in six innings.
The Hawkeye 10 Conference game was played at Griswold High School due to a renovation project at Atlantic.
After a scoreless top of the first for D-S, Atlantic plated six runs in its first at and tallied three more in the second.
The Monarchs came back with four runs in the top of the third to make it 9-4. The Trojans pushed one across in the last of the third to make it 10-4.
After a scoreless fourth, Atlantic plated two runs in the fifth to take a 12-4 lead. D-S scored its final run in the top of the sixth and Atlantic tallied three runs in the bottom half to end the game.
The Monarchs netted nine hits off two Atlantic pitchers.
Jack Mendlik led the way for D-S by going 4-for-4 with four singles, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Carter Wessel went 1-for-3 with a double and one run batted in. Braiden Heiden was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Nathan Gallup also went 1-for-3 with a double, while Trey Brotherton was 1-for-3 with a double for the Monarchs, which stranded 10 runners on the bases.
"It was just one of those nights where nothing went our way. I’m not sure if if was a letdown after the loss to Kuemper the night before, but we just didn’t come to play," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"We got behind 9-0 after two innings and they (Atlantic) had the momentum and took advantage of that. We were down, but the guys battled back and put four on the scoreboard in the third," he added.
"We got some clutch hits against Kuemper, but we just couldn’t get any of those against Atlantic."
"You know, we just gave them too many free bases with nine walks and hitting five batters," Wessel said.
"I thought the four pitchers we put out there threw okay, but we didn’t play very good defense behind them," noted Wessel, whose team committed four errors in the loss.
"Give credit to Atlantic, as they jumped on us early and kept the momentum. Again, it was just one of those night that we have learn from and move on," Wessel said.
Atlantic left 14 runners on against four D-S pitchers.
Carter Wessel opened on the hill for D-S and took the loss in throwing only two-thirds of an inning, as he allowed six runs (one earned) on three hits with one strikeout and three walks.
Brotherton then went three and one-third in relief, yielding six runs (four earned) on seven hits with three Ks and three walks.
Hunter Emery relieved Brotherton and threw one and two-thirds, allowing three runs on one hit with three Ks and three walks.
Jaxon Wessel also saw time on the mound, as he gave up one hit.
JV results
In a shortened game, the D-S junior varsity boys and Atlantic tied at 2-2.
D-S had two hits and Parker Bekkerus had both, as he drove in Jaxon Wessel and Hunter Emery with singles.
Harrison Dahm threw three innings of shutout ball and Wessel tossed an inning in relief.
