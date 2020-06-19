Denison-Schleswig and Kuemper Catholic combined for 22 hits and 21 runs on Monday night.
In the end, Kuemper Catholic rallied for three runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out an 11-10 victory in the 2020 baseball season opener for both teams at Carroll.
D-S led 5-4 going into the bottom of the sixth when Kuemper plated four runs to take an 8-5 lead into the top of the seventh.
The Monarchs then pushed five runs across to take a 10-8 lead into the Knights’ final at bat.
Jack Mendlik, who threw the final two-plus innings in relief of starting pitcher Evan Turin, struck out the first two Kuemper batters he faced in the seventh.
That brought up Kuemper’s top of the order and the Knights came through with three runs, capped off by a single to right field by Will Shenkelberg that scored Kyle Berg with the game-winning run.
Turin opened on the hill for D-S and threw four and one-third, allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
Mendlik in relief yielded seven runs on nine hits with five Ks and no walks.
Kuemper used five pitchers on the night and walked a total of 12 D-S batters.
The Monarchs netted eight hits in all, led by Turin, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Carter Wessel also went 2-for-4 with one run batted in. Mendlik finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.
Nathan Gallup went 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Caleb Inman was 1-for-3 with one run.
Braiden Heiden also went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of nine runners on base.
Kuemper left 10 men on the bases.
"It was a heck of a game against a quality opponent. We had our opportunities, but we just didn’t do the little things we needed to do to win and we had some calls that didn’t go our way, especially late in the game when we possibly could have come away with the win," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"I was proud of the guys, though. They could have folded after Kuemper scored four runs in the sixth to go ahead 10-8, but the guys came back and put up five in the top of the seventh, so we felt pretty good being up two going into their final at bat," he added.
"Mendlik got two quick outs on strikeouts. That brought up Kuemper’s top of the order and those guys just hurt us all night," Wessel said.
"It was a tough loss, especially because we squandered so many opportunities throughout the game."
"I thought Turin threw great on the mound. He kept us in contention and Mendlik threw well also, but we just didn’t get a lot of breaks in the final few innings," Wessel said.
Despite the loss, Wessel remarked how it was great just to be able to take the field again.
"Yeah. It was fun to be out there. It was an intense game and I think the fans enjoyed it. It was a long game, but it was great to see all the Monarch fans in and around the stadium supporting the kids. We always have a great following and it was no different on this night," Wessel said.
JV results
Kuemper won the junior varsity game, 7-4.
The Monarchs scored all three of their runs in the first three innings, while the Knights plated all seven of their runs in the final two innings.
Caden Fletcher and Jake Boelter threw for D-S against the Knights.
Fletcher also had two singles at the plate. Hunter Emery and Gavin Hipnar each doubled for the Monarchs.
