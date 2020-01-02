The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys outscored Clarinda 45-22 in the second half on Friday night, as the Monarchs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-41 victory over the Cardinals at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 2-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and 4-3 overall going into the Christmas holiday break.
Derek Fink’s Monarch club will next be in action on Friday, January 3, 2020, in a H-10 matchup at Red Oak.
Leading by only nine points at halftime at 28-19, D-S outscored Clarinda 29-11 in the third quarter to take a commanding 27-point advantage in the fourth at 57-30.
Three D-S boys reached double figures in the win.
Charlie Wiebers paced the winners, as he went 8-of-12 from the field and finished with 20 points, adding six steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Goanar Biliew contributed 14 points, six boards and was a force near the glass with four shot blocks.
Austin Korner followed with 13 points and two boards. Ringo Wol also had six points, four assists and two steals for the Monarchs, which shot 60.4 percent for the game, sinking 7-of-13 three-point efforts and 29-of-48 attempts overall from the floor.
The Monarchs also converted 8-of-11 free throws on the night.
"After four days of practice, I felt like the guys were locked into the game plan. They amped up the intensity and energy levels and really put together a good game, especially in the second half," commented Fink.
"Clarinda had been playing well before the break, but I thought our guys were ready to go and got the game to our style of play where we got out in transition," he added.
"The part I was most happy with was our 21 assists on our 29 makes."
"When our team plays defense and shares the basketball, our ceiling this year can be really high. That was exciting to see and a good performance to take into break," noted Fink, whose team was guilty of only 11 turnovers on the night.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen defeated Clarinda, 66-54, improving to 5-1 overall on the year.
Lucas Segebart tallied 15 points to lead D-S.
Carson Seuntjens added 13 points.
Ricarda Casillas had 12 points and Gavin Hipnar finished with 11 points for the Monarchs, which led 42-21 at halftime and 55-37 after three quarters.
Score by Quarters
Clarinda.............8 11 11 11 - 41
D-S...................18 10 29 16 - 73
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 20; Goanar Biliew 14; Austin Korner 13; Ringo Wol 6; Nyamlell Wakoson 5; Evan Turin 5; Damien Magnuson 4; Jack Mendlik 3; Bryce Fink 3
Rebounds: Biliew 6; Wiebers 4; Turin 4; Braiden Heiden 3; Korner 2; Magnuson 2; Mendlik 1; Wakoson 1; Carter Wessel 1
Assists: Magnuson 5; Wiebers 4; Mendlik 3; Biliew 2; Fink 1; Wakoson 1; Heiden 1
Steals: Wiebers 6; Fink 3; Mendlik 2; Wol 2; Wakoson 1; Turin 1; Magnuson 1; Biliew 1
Blocks: Biliew 4
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 2; Korner 1; Mendlik 1; Fink 1; Turin 1; Wakoson 1
