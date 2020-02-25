After a six-day layoff, the Denison-Schleswig boys returned to the court on Thursday night and closed out their regular season with a convincing 71-42 victory over Atlantic at Denison.
The win moved D-S to 13-8 overall, as the Monarchs opened Class 3A district play on Monday night against Creston at Winterset.
D-S, which won at Atlantic (67-55) back on February 7, wasted little time in establishing its dominance on Thursday night, as the Monarchs raced out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead and outscored the Trojans 22-9 in the second for a 40-13 cushion at halftime.
The second half was all but even, as D-S held a slim 31-29 scoring advantage over the final 16 minutes.
D-S shot the ball extremely well, hitting 10-of-21 three-point shots and connecting on 28-of-54 attempts overall from the floor for 51.9 percent.
Ten different Monarch players got their names in the scoring column, as the hosts played in front of the home crowd for the final time this season.
Charlie Wiebers led the way for D-S, as he sank 4-of-7 three-point efforts and finished with 23 points to go with three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Goanar Biliew added a monster double-double with 14 points and 16 boards to go with three shot blocks and two assists.
Damien Magnuson tallied eight points and three boards. Braiden Heiden also had eight points, while Austin Korner finished with four points and four boards for the Monarchs, which converted 5-of-13 free throws in the win.
Jack Mendlik chipped in with three points, five steals, three boards and two assists.
"I think we carried a lot of the positives we found even in a loss from last Friday at Glenwood, as I thought we were locked in physically, emotionally and mentally from the get-go," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"Our defense and transition offense, two staples we have been working on getting back to basics and better at, really carried us in the first quarter," he added.
"I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball and knocked down a whole bunch of open looks tonight."
"A good game to carry into the postseason," Fink said.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Atlantic, 60-40.
Braiden Heiden led D-S with 18 points.
Aiden Schuttinga added 11 points. Evan Turin also had eight points and Colin Reis finished with six points, as the Monarchs outscored the Trojans 27-4 in the second quarter for a 43-15 lead at halftime.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen pounded Atlantic, 66-32, as the Monarchs finished 9-3 against Hawkeye 10 Conference teams and 12-6 overall.
Jakob Wigg led three D-S players in double figures with 19 points.
Ricardo Casillas added 13 points and Carson Seuntjens had 10 points for the Monarchs, which led 28-20 at halftime.
D-S outscored Atlantic 38-12 in the second half of play.
Score by Quarters
Atlantic...............4 9 18 11 - 42
D-S.....................18 22 22 9 - 71
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 23; Goanar Biliew 14; Damien Magnuson 8; Braiden Heiden 8; Austin Korner 4; Ringo Wol 3; Jack Mendlik 3; Bryce Fink 3; Carter Wessel 3; Evan Turin 2
Rebounds: Biliew 16; Korner 4; Magnuson 3; Mendlik 3; Fink 3; Turin 2; Wiebers 2; Wessel 2; Wol 1; Aiden Schuttinga 1
Assists: Wiebers 3; Mendlik 2; Turin 2; Wol 2; Biliew 2; Fink 1; Wessel 1; Magnuson 1; Heiden 1; Korner 1
Steals: Mendlik 5; Wiebers 2; Fink 1; Magnuson 1; Biliew 1; Schuttinga 1
Blocks: Biliew 3; Magnuson 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 4; Heiden 2; Mendlik 1; Fink 1; Magnuson 1; Biliew 1
