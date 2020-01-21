The Denison-Schleswig boys improved to 5-1 in bowling on Thursday with a 2,898-2,579 victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.
Blake Polzin led the D-S boys with a 463 series after firing games of 206 and 257, respectively.
Trey Brotherton tallied a 381 series with games of 200 and 181.
He was followed by Jacob Miller (156-199--355), Kyle Segebart (133-220--353), Christian Schmadeke (200-141--341) and Patrick Purdy (159-171--330).
D-S went into baker bowling up by 137 pins.
The Monarchs bowled four, 200-plus games and wound up winning by 319 pins over the host Falcons.
The D-S junior varsity boys beat St. Albert, 2,309-1,984.
Devin Fink led D-S with a 307 series (159-148).
He was followed by Josh Holm (148-155--303), Connor MacGregor (132-166--298), Harrison Dahm (138-134--272) and Parker Bekkerus (137-133--270).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.