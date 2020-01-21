Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPANDING ACROSS IOWA WEDNESDAY MORNING... .LIGHT SNOW AND WINTRY MIX EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF IOWA BEGINNING WEDNESDAY. SNOW COVERED OR SLUSHY ROADS COULD MAKE TRAVEL HAZARDOUS AND MAY IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...WESTERN IOWA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&