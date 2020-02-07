The Denison-Schleswig girls held their own on the glass and put together a solid defensive effort in a 61-44 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Creston on Tuesday night at Denison.
It was the second straight and third conference win in four games for D-S, which improved to 5-4 in the H-10 and 10-8 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) league contest at Atlantic.
With Tuesday’s loss, Creston fell to 4-6 in conference play and 11-8 overall.
D-S sits alone in fifth in the Hawkeye 10, while Creston slipped to eighth with Tuesday’s 17-point setback
The Panthers went into the game as the top rebounding team in the H-10, but the Monarchs outrebounded their visitors by a 30-27 margin.
"That was huge, as we’re undefeated on the year when we outrebound our opponent, so that was something we talked about before the game," commented Mich.
After holding a slim 16-12 lead following the first quarter, D-S outscored Creston 17-9 in the second to take a 33-21 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs then led 46-32 going into the fourth.
D-S had a hot night from the floor offensively, converting 7-of-15 three-point efforts and sinking 24-of-43 attempts overall from the field for 56 percent.
Creston, on the other hand, was 7-of-22 from behind the three-point arc and 16-of-52 overall from the field for 31 percent.
Paige Andersen led D-S with 19 points and nine rebounds to go with three assists and two shot blocks.
Ellie Magnuson added 14 points, eight boards, four steals and three assists, while Hannah Neemann tossed in 14 points with four boards and three assists.
Cambri Brodersen also had nine points on three, three-point baskets with three assists for the Monarchs, which sank 6-of-12 free throws in the win.
Creston, meanwhile, was just 5-of-16 the foul line.
The D-S girls also did a nice job defensively on Creston post player Kelsey Fields, who achieved a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards, but had to work extremely hard for every point and rebound.
"Collectively, I thought we did a tremendous job defensively on Fields with Neemann early on and Kira Langenfeld throughout the game," Mich said.
"We made it difficult for them to get the ball into her and when they did, I thought we did a nice job of helping and not giving her any good looks at the basket," the Monarch boss remarked.
Creston’s Sam Dunphy also went in averaging 10-plus points per game, but D-S limited her only four on this night.
"Cierra Kastner gave us quality minutes off the bench tonight. She had a nice floor game and worked hard defensively," Mich said.
"It was a big win for us in the conference. It put us alone in fifth place with a chance to move into tie for fourth if we can beat Atlantic and a Harlan loss to Lewis Central," Mich stated.
D-S turned the ball over 15 times in the win, while Creston was guilty of 13 violations.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game in overtime, 32-30.
Kira Langenfeld and Hannah Slater each netted seven points to lead D-S. Slater also had five boards in the win.
Anna Meyer added six points and five boards for the Monarchs.
Olivia Gunderson and Priscilla Baca each had five points and Emma Mendenhall finished with two points for the Monarchs, which improved to 7-8 overall with the victory.
Score by Quarters
Creston............12 9 11 12 - 44
D-S..................16 17 13 15 - 61
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Paige Andersen 19; Hannah Neemann 14; Ellie Magnuson 14; Cambri Brodersen 9; Payton Goslar 3; Cierra Kastner 2
Rebounds: Andersen 9; Magnuson 8; Neemann 4; C. Kastner 3; Tia Petersen 2; Brodersen 2; Kira Langenfeld 1; Goslar 1
Assists: Magnuson 3; Brodersen 3; Neemann 3; Andersen 3; Goslar 2; C. Kastner 1; Langenfeld 1
Steals: Magnuson 4; C. Kastner 3; Brodersen 1; Andersen 1
Blocks: Andersen 2; Neemann 2; Langenfeld 1
Three-Pointers: Brodersen 3; Andersen 2; Magnuson 1; Goslar 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.