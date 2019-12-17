The Denison-Schleswig girls improved to 2-0 in bowling on Thursday with a 2,172-2,151 victory over Lewis Central at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Cassidy Bradley led D-S with a 330 series after shooting games of 169 and 161, respectively.
Amber Irwin carded games of 133 and 170 for a 303 series. Natalie Castillo shot a 288 series with games of 134 and 154.
She was followed by Kaitlyn Pieper (145-136--281), Payton Mathies (125-144--269) and Abby Gehlsen (99-149--248).
D-S actually trailed by 13 pins going into the final baker game, but the Monarchs bowled a 161 to LC’s 127 total in the fifth baker game for the win.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls beat LC, 1,964-1,654.
Julia Nollen led D-S with a 310 series, shooting 167 and 143.
She was followed by Yolanda Loarca (275), Kailee Jorgensen (254), Emma Schurke (248), Elizabeth Cary (221) and Gracie Schurke (221).
