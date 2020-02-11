The Denison-Schleswig girls completed a perfect regular season in bowling on Saturday with a 2,394-2,240 victory at Creston.
With the win, D-S finished 11-0 overall in matches on the season.
Cassidy Bradley led the D-S girls with a 376 series, firing games of 177 and 199, respectively.
Natalie Castillo tossed a 364 series with games of 159 and 205.
She was followed by Julia Nollen (165-154--319), Payton Mathies (141-168--309), Kaitlyn Pieper (152-150--302) and
Amber Irwin (143-150-293).
The D-S junior varsity girls trimmed Creston, 1,724-1,689.
Abby Gehlsen led D-S with a 272 series, tossing identical games of 136.
She was followed by Ashley Rivas (236), Kailee Jorgensen (219), Kelsey Jorgensen (214), Bobbi Jepsen (212) and Maryam Rodriguez (179).
