The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 27 percent from the floor in a 61-45 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball loss at Class 3A, third-ranked Red Oak on Friday night.
The setback dropped D-S to 2-3 in the H-10 and 5-4 overall on the season.
Red Oak remained unbeaten at 5-0 in the H-10 and 9-0 overall.
D-S fell behind 17-8 after the first quarter and went into halftime down 29-17. The host Tigers then led 45-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"We just really struggled to put the ball in the basket. We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter and just had a hard time recovering," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich, whose team was just 3-of-12 from three-point range and 14-of-51 overall from the field for 27 percent.
The Monarchs also hit only 14-of-25 free throws and were outrebounded by a 42-28 margin.
"We finally began hitting some shots in the fourth quarter. We switched to a 1-3-1 zone in the final period and that seemed to help, but then we got tired and just ran out of gas," added Mich, whose team turned the ball over 16 times and forced 20 turnovers.
Hannah Neemann led D-S with a double-double effort of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals.
Paige Andersen also netted 14 points with five boards and two steals.
Hannah Slater added eight points and four boards for the Monarchs in a nice game off the bench.
"The rebound margin was a big difference as well. They grabbed a lot of offensive boards and seemed to score points off their misses," Mich said.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 41-30.
Hannah Slater scored 12 points, pulled down seven boards and had two assists for D-S.
Kira Langenfeld also had 12 points, five boards, two assists and two steals.
Anna Meyer contributed eight points and two steals for the winners.
Score by Quarters
D-S.....................8 9 9 19 - 45
Red Oak...........17 12 16 16 - 61
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Hannah Neemann 14; Paige Andersen 14; Hannah Slater 8; Cambri Brodersen 2; Cierra Kastner 2; Ellie Magnuson 2; Sophie Sonnichsen 2; Tia Petersen 1
Rebounds: Neemann 10; Andersen 5; Magnuson 4; Slater 4; Sonnichsen 2; Brodersen 1; Petersen 1; Anna Meyer 1
Assists: Magnuson 2; Neemann 2; Sonnichsen 2; Brodersen 1; C. Kastner 1; Andersen 1; Petersen 1
Steals: Brodersen 2; Neemann 2; Andersen 2; Magnuson 2; C. Kastner 1
Blocks: Neemann 2; Andersen 1
Three-Pointers: Andersen 2; Neemann 1
