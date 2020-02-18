The Denison-Schleswig girls fell behind by 12 after one quarter and couldn’t recover, as the Monarchs wrapped up their regular season on Friday night with a 74-46 nonconference loss at Class 4A, third-ranked Glenwood.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for D-S, which will take a 12-9 overall record into a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game against Harlan on Wednesday night at Harlan.
D-S and Harlan split their two regular season matchups with each team winning on the opponent’s home floor.
Glenwood, champions of the Hawkeye 10 Conference, beat D-S for the second time this winter campaign and capped off a perfect regular season at 22-0 overall.
Glenwood raced out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead on Friday night and led 40-23 at halftime. The Rams then took a 57-33 lead into the fourth.
D-S struggled to put the ball in the hole, as the Monarchs were just 3-of-14 from three-point range and 18-of-55 overall from the floor for 33 percent.
Glenwood, on the other hand, was 10-of-22 from behind the three-point arc and 25-of-55 overall from the field for 45 percent.
The Rams were 7-of-10 from three-point territory in the first half alone.
Paige Andersen led D-S with a double-double effort of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists, two steals and two shot blocks.
Hannah Neemann tallied nine points with seven boards. Sophie
Sonnichsen had seven points and three boards.
Cambri Brodersen also had seven points with two boards. Kira Langenfeld had six points and four boards for the Monarchs, which converted 7-of-13 free throws.
Glenwood was 14-of-22 at the foul line.
"We just got ourselves too big of a hole early in the game. Glenwood’s press didn’t bother us, but it was their defense in the half court that caused us a lot of problems," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"Glenwood is just so long and athletic and they can shoot the three. Heck, they were knocking down three-pointers from long range, so long that I couldn’t even get mad at the girls," he added.
"We played better as the game went on, but we just struggled to put the ball in the hoop tonight, and you have to be able to hit your shots against a quality team like Glenwood."
"It’s a game we have flush away, though, and get ready to play Harlan on their home court. We know what to expect from Harlan, so now we just have to go out and execute our game plan," noted Mich, whose team actually outrebounded Glenwood by a 34-30 margin.
The Monarchs turned the ball over 21 times, though, while the Rams were guilty of 12 violations.
The D-S/Harlan winner will get a date with Glenwood in a regional semifinal game on Saturday night at Glenwood.
JV results
Glenwood won the junior varsity game, 58-47.
Hannah Slater led D-S with 13 points to go with five steals.
Kira Langenfeld added 11 points, three boards and three assists.
Emma Mendenhall also had 10 points for the Monarchs, which dropped to 7-11 overall.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................8 15 10 13 - 46
Glenwood........20 20 17 17 - 74
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Paige Andersen 14; Hannah Neemann 9; Cambi Brodersen 7; Sophie Sonnichsen 7; Kira Langenfeld 6; Tia Petersen 2; Ellie Magnuson 1
Rebounds: Andersen 10; Neemann 7; Langenfeld 4; Sonnichsen 3; Petersen 2; Brodersen 2; Magnuson 2; Hannah Slater 2; Payton Goslar 2
Assists: Andersen 2; Sonnichsen 2; Petersen 2; Neemann 1; Magnuson 1
Steals: Magnuson 3; Andersen 2
Blocks: Andersen 2; Magnuson 1
Three-Pointers: Brodersen 2; Sonnichsen 1
