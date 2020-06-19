The Denison-Schleswig girls traveled to Atlantic on Tuesday night and were swept by the host Trojans in varsity softball action.
Atlantic shut out D-S in game one in four innings, 12-0, and followed that up with a 12-2 triumph in five innings in the second contest.
The first game counted in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings, as Kevin Dau’s D-S club fell to 0-2 in the H-10 and 0-3 overall after Tuesday night.
"Atlantic has a very nice team. They have athletes with good speed and they put a lot of pressure on you defensively," commented Dau, whose team was booked with 10 errors in game one and seven in game two.
"Atlantic’s pitcher in game one is one of the best in the league. She could pretty much throw the ball where she wanted and did a great job of changing speeds," he added.
Monarch batters struck out nine times in the opening loss.
"We had some good approaches at the plate for the most part, but we just have to get better defensively and clean things up."
Game one
D-S managed only one hit in the opener, as Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-2 with a single.
After scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning, Atlantic plated three more runs in the second, five in the third and one more in the fourth to end game due to the 12-run rule.
Hailey Meseck started in the circle for D-S and took the loss in two innings of work. She gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits.
Cambri Brodersen relieved Meseck and gave up six runs (one earned) on four hits with one walk in one and one-third.
Game two
The D-S girls netted eight hits in game two off a different Atlantic pitcher.
Atlantic scored all 12 of its runs in two innings, plating six in the third and fourth frames.
D-S scored single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Paige Kastner went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in for the Monarchs. Brodersen also was 2-for-2 with a triple to right field.
Also hitting safely with singles for D-S were Emma Mendenhall, Allana Arkfeld, Langenfeld and Payton Goslar.
D-S tossed three pitchers in game two.
Brodersen started and went two innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks.
Autumn Nemitz then tossed one-third of an inning, yielding four runs on three hits.
Claire Leinen then releived Nemitz and tossed one and two-thirds, allowing two runs on three hits.
JV results
Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 10-0.
Kiana Schulz went 1-for-2 and had the lone hit for D-S.
Autumn Nemitz took the pitching loss.
