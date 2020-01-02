The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls improved to 3-0 in bowling matches on Thursday with a 2,445-2,408 victory over Harlan at Lucky Lanes at Denison.
Leading the way for D-S was Cassidy Bradley with a 363 series after firing games of 187 and 176, respectively.
Amber Irwin shot games of 167 and 191 for a 358 series.
Kaitlyn Pieper added games of 161 and 188 for a 349 series.
She was followed by Julia Nollen (157-146--303), Payton Mathies (170-130--300) and Natalie Castillo (114-111--225).
The D-S junior varsity girls topped Harlan, 1,874-1,759.
Emma Schurke led D-S with a 293 series with games of 138 and 155.
She was followed by Abby Gehlsen (121-128--249), Gracie Schurke (82-138--220), Ashley Rivas (117-100--217), Yolanda Loarca (118-94--212) and Elizabeth Cary (114-87--201).
