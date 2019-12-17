Denison-Schleswig hosted Boone and Carroll High in triangular wrestling action on Thursday night at Denison High School.
D-S lost 43-33 to Boone, while Nick Bradley’s Monarch club fell 51-24 to Carroll.
The two setbacks put D-S at 2-5 overall in duals on the season.
Winners on the mat for D-S against Boone were Luis Mendoza at 126 pounds, Colton Johnson at 145, Leo Araujo at 160, Max Rodriguez at 220 and Eric Turcios at heavyweight.
Mendoza, Araujo, Rodriguez and Turcios all won their matches by pinning their opponents.
Against Carroll, winners on the mat for the hosts were Kaleb Reed at 152, Treyton Fender at 182 and Rodriguez at 220.
For Reed, the victory was his first in a Monarch uniform. Fender won his match by pinning Carroll’s Cade Schable in 3:59.
"We wrestled Boone very tough, taking bonus points when given the chance and fighting to keep the opponent from scoring bonus points," commented Bradley.
"Highlights were falls by Mendoza, Araujo, Rodriguez and Turcios and a last-second, come-from-behind victory by Johnson," he added.
"We fell to a tough Carroll team in our second dual. Sophomore Reed picked up his first win for the Monarchs and the team got points from Fender and Rodriguez."
"We were unable to resist giving up those bonus points like we did against Boone," Bradley stated.
Thursday’s results:
Boone 43 D-S 33
106 - Kaiden Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 113 - Open; 120 - Carter Fry (B) pinned Hugo Medina, 1:41; 126 - Gage Smith (B) won by major decision over Carlos Alvarenga, 12-3; 132 - Luis Mendoza (D-S) pinned Seth Morris, 2:26; 138 - Kyle Sharp (B) pinned Adolfo Vargas, 2:51; 145 - Colton Johnson (D-S) decisioned Wyatt Oppedahl, 4-3; 152 - Dylan Pestontnik (B) won by technical fall over Kaleb Reed, 17-2; 160 - Leo Araujo (D-S) pinned Collin Mitchell, 2:34; 170 - Jayden Angle (B) won by major decision over Jaxson Hildebrand, 18-5; 182 - MaGuire Bryant (B) pinned Treyton Fender, 3:08; 195 - Tanner Harvey (B) pinned Daniel Alcaraz, 1:10; 220 - Max Rodriguez (D-S) pinned Brevin Bennett, 2:29; Hwt. - Eric Turcios (D-S) pinned Hector Garcia, 1:57
Carroll 51 D-S 24
106 - Dreylen Schweitzer (C) won by forfeit; 113 - Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 120 - Degan Schweitzer (C) pinned Medina, 1:13; 126 - Jason Kuhlmann (C) pinned Alvarenga, 1:13; 132 - Carter Drake (C) pinned Mendoza, :55; 138 - Gage Rotert (C) pinned Vargas, 1:29; 145 - Abraham Dirkx (C) pinned Johnson, :46; 152 - Reed (D-S) decisioned Kamden Robinson, 9-3; 160 - Jireh Gallegos (C) pinned Araujo, 3:54; 170 - Luke Woosley (C) pinned Hildebrand, 1;28; 182 - Fender (D-S) pinned Cade Schable, 3:59; 195 - Alcaraz (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Rodriguez (D-S) decisioned Tyson Bordenaro, 8-1; Hwt. - Carter Vonnahme (C) decisioned Turcios, 8-4
