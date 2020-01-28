The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers went 1-2 in triangular action on Thursday night at Shenandoah.
D-S lost 82-0 to Creston, defeated Shenandoah, 66-6, and then suffered a 59-18 setback to Oakland Riverside.
The split with Creston and Shenandoah moved D-S to 2-6 in the Hawkeye 10, while the Monarchs went to 3-14 overall in duals after the night’s results.
"The guys wrestled tough tonight. We went out and battled each and every match and did what we could to try and win," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Thursday’s results:
Creston 82 D-S 0
106 - Justin Parsons (C) pinned Kaiden Krajicek, 1:15; 113 - Owen Henderson (C) pinned Hugo Medina, 1:33; 120 - Trey Chestnut (C) won by major decision over Juan Chino, 11-2; 126 - Beau Thompson (C) pinned Carlos Alvarenga, :46; 132 - Kaden Bolton (C) pinned Manuel Garcia-Paz, 2:00; 138 - Garon Wurster (C) pinned Luis Mendoza, 3:01; 145 - Keaton Street (C) pinned Colton Johnson, 5:13; 152 - Brayton Chestnut (C) pinned Thomas Gotto, 1:46; 160 - Austin Seaton (C) won by forfeit; 170 - Hayden Green (C) pinned Jaxson Hil debrand, 2:57; 182 - Jackson Kinsella (C) pinned Jaden Gonzales, 1:25; 195 - Sam Chapman (C) pinned Daniel Alcaraz, 1:42; 220 - Andy Weis (C) pinned Max Rodriguez, 4:00; Hwt. - Chris Wilson (C) won by forfeit
D-S 66 Shenandoah 6
106 - Kaiden Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 113 - Medina (D-S) decisioned Brandon Keltner, 9-5; 120 - Chino (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Alvarenga (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 - Garcia-Paz (D-S) won by forfeit; 138 - Mendoza (D-S) decisioned Landon Newquist, 16-11; 145 - Johnson (D-S) pinned Lane Allumbaugh, 1:13; 152 - Gotto (D-S) won by forfeit; 160 - Logan Dickerson (S) pinned Leo Araujo, 3:34; 170 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 182 - Gonzales (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 - Alcaraz (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Rodriguez (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Open
Riverside 59 D-S 18
106 - Krajicek (D-S) decisioned Austyn Fisher, 10-8; 113 - John Schroder (R) pinned Medina, 1:54; 120 - Jace Rose (R) won by technical fall over Chino, 18-1; 126 - Dennis Pilling (R) pinned Alvarenga, 4:22; 132 - Nolan Moore (R) pinned Garcia-Paz; 138 - Brody Zimmerman (R) pinned Mendoza, 1:42; 145 - Johnson (D-S) decisioned Rhett Bentley, 4-1; 152 - Ethan Reicks (R) pinned Gotto, :33; 160 - Austin Kremkoski (R) won by forfeit; 170 - Hildebrand (D-S) won by forfeit; 182 - Kaiden Hendricks (R) pinned Gonzales, 3:43; 195 - Edward Vicek (R) pinned Alcaraz, 1:48; 220 - Brok Comstock (R) pinned Rodriguez, :42; Hwt. - Nathan Messerschmidt (R) won by forfeit
