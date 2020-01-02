Denison-Schleswig suffered a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling losses to Red Oak and Council Bluffs St. Albert on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.
Red Oak defeated D-S, 54-24, while St. Albert was a 44-30 winner over the Monarchs, which fell to 1-3 in H-10 matches and 2-10 overall on the year.
Four D-S wrestlers won by pins against Red Oak.
They were Manuel Garcia-Paz at 132 pounds, Treyton Fender at 182, Kane Langenfeld at 195 and Javier Gonzalez at heavyweight.
Against St. Albert, Leo Araujo at 160 and Max Rodriguez at both pinned their Falcon opponents.
"Tonight was a tough night for the Monarch wrestlers. We have several wrestlers out with injuries, so we gave away three weight classes. Giving away 18 points hurt us tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Thursday’s results are below.
Red Oak 54 D-S 24
106 - Brandon Erp (RO) pinned Kaiden Krajicek, :35; 113 - Chase Sandholm (RO) pinned Hugo Medina, 1:39; 120 - Chase Roeder (RO) won by forfeit; 126 - Johnathan Erp (RO) pinned Carlos Alvarenga, :56; 132 - Manuel Garcia-Paz (D-S) pinned AJ Schmid, 3:43; 138 - Open; 145 - Bryan Erp (RO) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, :30; 152 - Jacob Echternach (RO) won by forfeit; 160 - Justin McCunn (RO) pinned Leo Araujo, 1:49; 170 - Bruce Lukehart (RO) pinned Jaxson Hildebrand, 3:11; 182 - Treyton Fender (D-S) pinned Zac Guerra, 3:29; 195 - Kane Langenfeld (D-S) pinned Carter Maynes, :07; 220 - Max Rodriguez (D-S) won by forfeit; Hwt. - Javier Gonzalez (D-S) pinned Hunter Portales, 1:16
St. Albert 44 D-S 30
106 - Lillia Williams (SA) pinned Krajicek, :56; 113 - Medina (D-S) won by forfeit; 120 - William Cehacek (SA) won by forfeit; 126 - John Helton (SA) pinned Alvarenga, :29; 132 - Andrew Crawley (SA) pinned Garcia-Paz, 1:45; 138 - Cameron Mardeson (SA) won by forfeit; 145 - David Helton (SA) decisioned Von Tersch, 10-3; 152 - Open; 160 - Cale Hobbs (SA) pinned Araujo, :47; 170 - Cale McLaren (SA) won by technical fall over Hildebrand, 16-1; 182 - Fender (D-S) won by forfeit; 195 - Ben O’Neill (SA) pinned Langenfeld, 1:27; 220 - Rodriguez (D-S) pinned Gage Sommerville, 1:25; Hwt. - Gonzalez (D-S) won by forfeit
