Denison-Schleswig hosted Glenwood and Kuemper Catholic in a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling matches on Tuesday night at Denison Middle School.
Glenwood defeated D-S, 39-30, while Kuemper Catholic picked up a 46-34 triumph over Nick Bradley’s Monarch club, which finished 2-8 in H-10 competition, while moving to 3-16 overall in duals on the season.
Winners on the mat for D-S against Glenwood were Colton Johnson at 145 pounds, Treyton Fender at 195 and Max Rodriguez at 220.
Rodriguez pinned his Ram opponent.
Against Kuemper Catholic, winners for D-S on the mat were Leo Araujo at 160, Jaxson Hildebrand at 170, Fender at 182 and Cesar Martinez at heavyweight.
Araujo, Fender and Martinez all won their matches by pins.
"A tough couple of duals for the Monarchs to swallow. We had several opportunities in both duals to come out with victories, but just came up short," commented Bradley.
"The boys fought hard tonight. As a team, we have closed the gap with some tough schools, but these are duals we have to have in our favor."
"I was proud of the sportsmanship our boys displayed. Win or lose, they held their heads high and listened to the instructions given," Bradley said.
Results from Thursday are as follows:
Glenwood 39 D-S 30
106 - Kaiden Krajicek (D-S) won by forfeit; 113 - Thaine Williamson (G) pinned Hugo Medina, 3:29; 120 - Juan Chino (D-S) won by forfeit; 126 - Carlos Alvarenga (D-S) won by forfeit; 132 - Renner Bardsley (G) decisioned Manuel Garcia-Paz, 10-5; 138 - Tate Mayberry (G) pinned Luis Mendoza, 2:39; 145 - Colton Johnson (D-S) decisioned Tyler Boldra, 3-2; 152 - Dalton Book (G) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, :26; 160 - Zander Hayes (G) pinned Leo Araujo, 5:01; 170 - Open; 182 - Mitch Mayberry (G) pinned Jaxson Hildebrand, :13; 195 - Treyton Fender (D-S) decisioned Sully Woods, 11-9; 220 - Kaden Flott (G) pinned Max Rodriguez, 2:20; Hwt. - Noah Clark (G) pinned Cesar Martinez, 1:50
Kuemper 46 D-S 34
106 - Riley Parkis (KC) pinned Krajicek, 3:56; 113 - Medina (D-S) won by forfeit; 120 - Ben Schmitz (KC) won by technical fall over Chino, 21-5; 126 - Logan Nepper (KC) pinned Alvarenga, 3:06; 132 - Conner Reicks (KC) pinned Garcia-Paz, 1:08; 138 - Hayden Stout (KC) pinned Mendoza, 5:17; 145 - Shea Parkis (KC) pinned Johnson, 4:38; 152 - Collin Wiederin (KC) won by technical fall over Von Tersch, 26-11; 160 - Araujo (D-S) pinned Caleb Rotert, 1:35; 170 - Hildebrand (D-S) decisioned Brayden Riesberg, 16-3; 182 - Fender (D-S) pinned Jaggar Luetje, :34; 195 - Alcaraz (D-S) won by forfeit; 220 - Cal Wanninger (KC) pinned Rodriguez, 5:45; Hwt. - Martinez (D-S) pinned Alex Grote, 3:00
