Denison-Schleswig hosted Atlantic and Harlan in Hawkeye 10 Conference wrestling action on Thursday night at Denison.
Atlantic defeated D-S, 53-28, while Harlan was a 65-15 winner over the Monarchs.
Harlan had defeated Atlantic in their matchup on Thursday night.
Winners on the mat for D-S against Atlantic were Carlos Alvarenga at 126 pounds, Colton Johnson at 145, Jaxson Hildebrand at 170, Treyton Fender at 182 and Max Rodriguez at 220.
Alvarenga, Fender and Rodriguez all won their matches by pins. Hildebrand earned a 14-2 major decision triumph in his match.
Johnson won his 145-pound match by injury time.
Against Harlan, winners on the mat for the Monarchs were Juan Chino at 120, Fender at 182 and Eric Turcios at heavyweight.
"We matched up well against Atlantic. As a team, we are still pretty green, especially at the lower weights. The guys, though, are competing and taking what they learn in practice and applying it in matches," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Results from Thursday’s double-dual are below.
Atlantic 53 D-S 28
106 - Easton O’Brien (A) pinned Kaiden Krajicek, 1:58; 113 - Aybren Moore (A) pinned Hugo Medina, :52; 120 - Ethan Follmann (A) pinned Juan Chino, 2:00; 126 - Carlos Alvarenga (D-S) pinned Zachary Olson, 5:40; 132 - Joe Weaver (A) pinned Manuel Garcia-Paz, 1:42; 138 - Jaxson Bell (A) won by forfeit; 145 - Colton Johnson (D-S) won by injury time over Brian South; 152 - Karsen Croghan (A) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, :35; 160 - Kadin Stutzman (A) won by technical fall over Leo Araujo, 15-0; 170 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) won by major decision over Brenden Casey, 14-0; 182 - Treyton Fender (D-S) pinned Cole Park, 2:27; 195 - Davin McKay (A) pinned Daniel Alcaraz, 1:33; 220 - Max Rodriguez (D-S) pinned Noah Vandevanter, 5:26; Hwt. - Cale Roller (A) pinned Eric Turcios, 3:11
JV Matches
145 - Tanner O’Brien (A) pinned Thomas Gotto, 2:45; 160 - Eddie Vera Nieto (D-S) pinned Nolan Hensley, :25; 285 - Tristan Dorscher (A) pinned Sebastian Mink, 1:02
Harlan 65 D-S 15
106 - Sammy Schiltz (H) won by technical fall over Krajicek, 15-0; 113 - Luke Freund (H) pinned Medina, 1:55; 120 - Chino (D-S) pinned Ben Alberti, 2:30; 126 - Luke Musich (H) pinned Alvarenga, :53; 132 - Ethan Lemon (H) pinned Garcia-Paz, 3:01; 138 - Wyatt Obrecht (H) won by forfeit; 145 - Dalton McKinley (H) won by forfeit; 152 - Reece Shwery (H) pinned Von Tersch, :30; 160 - Zane Bendorf (H) pinned Araujo, 1:48; 170 - Carter Bendorf (H) pinned Hildebrand, 2:46; 182 - Fender (D-S) decisioned Thomas Frederick, 10-5; 195 -Jesse Schwery (H) pinned Alcaraz, 1:41; 220 - Nathan Henry (H) pinned Rodriguez, 2:41; Hwt. - Turcios (D-S) pinned Jeremiah Davis, :30
Junior Varsity Matches
145 - Sam Bladt (H) pinned Thomas Gotto, :54; 160 - Matt Schwery (H) pinned Luis Montalvo, 3:09; 170 - Will Kenkel (H) pinned Jaden Gonzalez, 2:57; 170 - Will Kenkel (H) pinned Jeffrin Acevedo, 1:31; 195 - Kade Brouillard (H) pinned Talon Adams, 1:12; 195 - Ausin Schumacher (H) pinned Kane Langenfeld, 1:19; 220 - Nick Anderson (H) pinned Manuel Alcaraz, 1:42
