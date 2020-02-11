The Denison-Schleswig wrestlers concluded their regular season on Thursday night with a split against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Storm Lake at Denison High School.
D-S defeated A.L., 52-30, but then dropped a 48-30 decision to Storm Lake.
With the split, D-S finished the regular season 4-17 overall in duals.
Next up for the Monarchs is the Class 3A district meet on Saturday, February 15, at Dallas Center-Grimes High School at Grimes.
Kaiden Krajicek at 106 pounds, Jaxson Hildebrand at 170 and Treyton Fender at 182 all were double winners on the mat for D-S with all three grapplers winning their matches by pins.
"The Monarchs wrestled their best duals of the season on senior night," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"Our kids beat who they were supposed to beat and competed their way into contention or wins when they may have been overmatched."
"The energy of the gym was fantastic and it was great to see the kids and fans support not only the seniors, but the entire team. We will most definitely use this momentum as a building block to carry into the district tournament," Bradley remarked.
Complete results:
D-S 52 C.B.A.L. 30
106 - Kaiden Krajicek (D-S) pinned Connor Hytrek, 1:51; 113 - Hugo Medina (D-S) won by forfeit; 120 - Jose Avalos (AL) won by forfeit; 126 - Seth Frush (AL) pinned Carlos Alvarenga, 2:22; 132 - Aiden Keller (AL) pinnned Manny Garcia-Paz, 3:11; 138 - Luis Mendoza (D-S) pinned Taylor Owens, 1:49; 145 - Colton Johnson (D-S) pinned Austin Mattice, 1:21; 152 - Cam Erickson (AL) pinned Jordan Von Tersch, 3:03; 160 - Jude Ryan (AL) pinned Leo Araujo, 3:03; 170 - Jaxson Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Kent Hyde, 1:14; 182 - Treyton Fender (D-S) pinned River Petry, 1:55; 195 - Danny Alcaraz (D-S) p;inned Warren Summers, 1:36; 220 - Max Rodriguez (D-S) won by major decision over Gabriel Daniels, 12-4; Hwt. - Eric Turcios (D-S) won by forfeit
Storm Lake 48 D-S 30
106 - Krajicek (D-S) pinned Biruk Zemene, 1:28; 113 - Andrew Kutz (SL) pinned Medina, 1:58; 120 - Danney John (SL) won by forfeit; 126 - Edwin Vasquez (SL) pinned Alvarenga, 1:24; 132 - Julian Cortes (SL) won by decision over Garcia-Paz, 9-6; 138 - Eh Tha Dah Htoo (SL) pinned Mendoza, 3:00; 145 - Tate Mattson (SL) pinned Johnson, 3:28; 152 - Nick Oleson (SL) pinned Von Tersch, :58; 160 - Araujo (D-S) pinned Tegan Mattson, :48; 170 - Hildebrand (D-S) pinned Kole Wiegert, 5:29; 182 - Fender (D-S) pinned Brennen Todd, 2:36; 195 - Colton Dreith (SL) pinned Alcaraz, 1:27; 220 - Gabe Barnett (SL) pinned Rodriguez, 1:56; Hwt. - Turcios (D-S) won by decision over Deshawn Amida, 3-2
