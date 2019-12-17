The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers netted 112.5 points en route to placing eighth overall at the Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U Tournament on Friday at Mapleton.
Manson-Northwest Webster took home the team title with 191 points.
Eric Turcios paced the D-S boys, placing second at heavyweight with a 1-1 record in matches.
Kaleb Reed at 152 placed third with a 2-1 match record.
Fourth-place efforts went to Colton Johnson (1-2) at 145, Leo Araujo (2-2) at 160, Jaxson Hildebrand (2-2) at 170 and Max Rodriguez (1-2) at 220.
Placing fifth for the Monarchs were Kaiden Krajicek (0-2) at 106, Luis Mendoza (1-2) at 132 and Treyton Fender (2-2) at 182.
Carlos Alvarenga at 126 and Daniel Alcaraz at 195 both placed sixth.
Alvarenga went 0-3 in his matches, while Alcaraz finished 1-3.
"There was plenty of competition at this tournament. We struggled in round one, but rounds two and three were much better," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"The boys are working hard and doing the right things. They don’t like to lose and that is a great competitive edge," Bradley said.
