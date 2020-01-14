The Denison-Schleswig varsity wrestlers accumulated 45 team points to place 13th at the Atlantic Tournament on Saturday.
Millard South of Nebraska took home the team championship with 251 points. Grand Island (Neb.) was runnerup with 180 points.
Heavyweight Eric Turcios went 2-2 in his matches to place fourth overall and lead the D-S boys.
Max Rodriguez also went 2-2 in matches at 220 pounds for fifth place.
Jaxson Hildebrand won three of his five matches at 170 to place seventh, while Treyton Fender at 182 finished 2-3 in matches to end in eighth place for the Monarchs.
Leo Araujo went 1-2 in matches at 160 and did not place for D-S.
Three other D-S wrestlers - Hugo Medina at 113, Carlos Alverenga at 126 and Jordan Von Tersch at 145 - all went 0-2 in their matches and failed to place for Nick Bradley’s Monarch club.
"The boys wrestled great today. This was the toughest tournament we have been to, as there were kids who were state qualifiers and placewinners that were getting the fourth and fifth seeds,"
commented Bradley.
"Our boys competed hard today. I am so proud of the growth of all of the boys. I’ve had a half dozen people in the last week from other schools come up and tell me how impressed they are with the improvement of the program from last year," he added.
"People are taking note that we are doing the right thing. I’m glad that some of the Nebraska schools made their way over. I want our kids to see the hardest kids we can. I want them to know what it takes to win at the highest level. The only way to be the best is to beat the best," Bradley remarked.
Complete results from Saturday are below.
Hugo Medina, 113 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Kade Nolan, Grand Island, 1:25; lost by 9-2 decision to Isaiah Powers(Alta/Aurelia)
Carlos Alvarenga, 126 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Colby Clarken, Humboldt, :50; lost by fall to Ty Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, :43
Jordan Von Tersch, 145 pounds
(0-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Kaden Stites, Alta/Aurelia, 5:06; lost by fall to Joe Weydert, Humboldt, :59
Leo Araujo, 160 pounds
(1-2, no place)
Lost by fall to Levi Neave, Humboldt, 3:23; won by fall over Mathew Johnston, Southwest Valley, :41; lost by fall to Denver Pauley, AHST/Walnut, 3:36
Jaxson Hildebrand, 170 pounds
(3-2, 7th place)
Won by major decision over Carter Davis, Underwood, 9-0; lost by 4-1 decision to Porter Smith, Bondurant-Farrar, 4-1; lost by fall to CJ Carter, Glenwood, 1:44; won by fall over Kolton Schutt, Southwest Valley, 2:15; won by fall over Carter Davis, Underwood, 2:33
Treyton Fender, 182 pounds
(2-3, 8th place)
Won by fall over Kaden Jacobs, Southwest Valley, 2:00; lost by fall to Alex DeRoos, Alta/Aurelia, :46; lost by fall to Bradyn Barclay, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3:03; won by fall over Zac Guerra, Red Oak, 1:29; lost by 5-3 decision to Kaden Jacobs, Southwest Valley, 5-3
Max Rodriguez, 220 pounds
(2-2, 5th place)
Lost by fall to Colton Goodell, Humboldt, 2:13; won by fall over Gabriel Daniels, C.B. Abraham Lincoln, :58; lost by fall to Tallen Myers, Southwest Valley, 1:17; won by fall over Brandon Mier, Alta/Aurelia, :49
Eric Turcios, Heavyweight
(2-2, 4th place)
Lost by fall to Cale Roller, Atlantic, 1:04; won by fall over Nate Weflen, Alta/Aurelia, 2:06; won by fall over Easton Eledge, Underwood, 1:57; lost by fall to Michael Isesle, Grand Island, :44
Final Team Standings
1. Millard South 251; 2. Grand Island 180; 3. Humboldt 167.5; 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 165; 5. Bondurant-Farrar 145.5; 6. Underwood 119.5; 7. Atlantic 111; 8. Red Oak 94; 9. AHST/Walnut 85; 10. Alta/Aurelia 70; 11. Glenwood 55; 12. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 47.5; 13. Denison-Schleswig 45; 14. Southwest Valley 36
