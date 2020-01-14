Weather Alert

...ICY COMMUTE WEDNESDAY MORNING... .AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE ARE FORECAST TO DEVELOP EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING OVER WESTERN IOWA AND SPREAD EAST AND NORTH THROUGH SUNRISE. THE AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY CAUSE A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE AND IS LIKELY TO IMPACT THE MORNING RUSH HOUR COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY OVER CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. VERY SLICK AND SLOW TRAVEL MAY RESULT WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MAINLY AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE. BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHT SNOW WITH THE ONSET OF PRECIPITATION EXPECTED WITH A DUSTING OF SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE ARE FORECAST. * WHERE...CENTRAL TO NORTHERN IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROADS, BRIDGES AND SIDEWALKS WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&