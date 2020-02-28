Behind strong first and third quarters, the Denison-Schleswig boys were able to pick up a 63-42 victory over Creston in a Class 3A, Substate 8 quarterfinal basketball game on Monday night at Winterset.
The 19-point triumph was the second straight win for D-S, which beat Creston for the second time this season in moving to 14-8 overall.
With the loss, Creston saw its season end at 12-10 overall.
Derek Fink’s D-S club set the tone early on, as the Monarchs raced out to a 10-2 lead and led 20-5 after one quarter of play.
Creston kept it tight, as the Panthers outscored the Monarchs 16-12 in the second quarter to pull to within 32-21 at halftime.
D-S returned the court after the break and took off where it started, as the Monarchs scored 13 of the 18 points in the third quarter to open up a 19-point advantage at 45-26 to start the final eight minutes of play.
D-S then outscored Creston 18-16 in the fourth with several of its points coming late at the free throw line when the Panthers were forced to foul.
The Monarchs converted 21-of-33 free throws in the win.
From the floor, D-S was 4-of-13 from three-point range and 19-of-37 overall for 51.4 percent.
"It was great to see us get off to a good start at both ends in the start of our postseason play. We were aggressive on both ends of the floor and built a nice lead at the end of the first quarter and then held a double-digit lead for most of the game," commented Fink, whose club turned the ball over only 12 times all night.
"Creston did make a run at us in the second quarter, but it was good to see our team respond with a run of our own to end the first half and really take over the game in the third," he added.
D-S rose up defensively again, as the Monarchs limited a team to 42 points for the second consecutive time, following up a 71-42 victory over Atlantic in the team’s regular season finale on February 20 at Denison.
"That is the type of defense that will take us places this time of the year. It was a good win, as you survive and move on," Fink said.
Charlie Wiebers led the way for D-S with 21 points, adding five rebounds and four steals.
The senior point guard reached a milestone with his scoring performance, as he surpassed 1,000 points for his career in becoming the fifth Monarch player in history to reach that plateau.
Wiebers needed only 12 points to reach 1,000 going into the game and hit the mark with a basket midway through the second quarter, as he left Winterset on Monday night with 1,009 career points.
Goanar Biliew went 5-of-5 at the free throw line and finished with 16 points to go with two boards and three shot blocks.
Damien Magnuson followed with eight points, five boards and two assists. He was 6-of-9 at the foul line in the win.
Austin Korner chipped in with six points and four boards. Bryce Fink had five points, three boards and two assists.
Jack Mendlik, Evan Turin and Braiden Heiden all had two points for the Monarchs.
Score by Quarters
Creston..............5 16 5 16 - 42
D-S...................20 12 13 18 - 63
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 21; Goanar Biliew 16; Damien Magnuson 8; Austin Korner 6; Bryce Fink 5; Jack Mendlik 2; Evan Turin 2; Braiden Heiden 2; Ringo Wol 1
Rebounds: Wiebers 5; Heiden 5; Korner 4; Fink 3; Biliew 2; Mendlik 2; Turin 2; Matthew Weltz 1
Assists: Mendlik 2; Fink 2; Magnuson 2; Wiebers 1; Korner 1
Steals: Wiebers 4; Heiden 2; Korner 1
Blocks: Biliew 3; Korner 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 2; Biliew 1; Fink 1
