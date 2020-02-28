Denison-Schleswig boys’ head basketball coach Derek Fink takes a lot of pride in his team’s stifling defense.
That was clearly demonstrated on Thursday night, as the Monarchs frustrated the state’s sixth-leading scorer all night and limited Winterset to 27 points below its season average for points in a 53-38 victory over the Huskies in a Class 3A, Substate 8 semifinal game at Winterset.
The win for D-S also avenged a 51-48 loss to Winterset in a substate title game a year ago, as the Monarchs improved to 15-8 overall in snapping a seven-game winning streak for the Huskies, which saw their season end at 18-5 overall.
Senior Goanar Biliew led the D-S boys with 21 points to go with eight rebounds and four shot blocks. He converted 7-of-9 shots on the night.
Biliew scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half. He was 7-of-13 at the free throw line, including 6-of-11 in the second half.
Junior Braiden Heiden stepped up huge for D-S with 10 points, four boards, three assists and two steals. He sank a pair of three-point baskets in the first half that helped extend the Monarchs’ lead in the second quarter.
Magnuson finished with eight points and two assists. Charlie Wiebers also had eight points, eight boards, four assists and three steals, despite sitting a bit in the second quarter with three fouls.
Austin Korner added six points and one board for the Monarchs, which shot lights out from two-point range, sinking 16-of-20 efforts, while converting 4-of-12 three-point attempts to finish 20-of-32 overall from the floor for a blistering 62.5 percent.
Winterset went into the game averaging 65-plus points per game, but the Huskies found it rough going all night against a tenacious defensive performance by the Monarchs, led by Magnuson, who rose to the challenge of guarding one of the state’s best scorers in Winterset senior guard Easton Darling.
Darling, the second-leading scorer in Class 3A and No. 6 in the state regardless of class going in at 26.4 points per game, was limited to only eight points at halftime and 10 points through three quarters with Magnuson and Mendlik taking turns guarding the Huskie standout.
Darling did lead Winterset with 22 points after netting 14 points in the second half, including 12 over the final eight minutes.
"We’ve had few up-and-downs the last couple of weeks, and I just told the guys that there was one sure fire way we can get better and that was on the defensive end," Fink said.
"The kids just bought into it with Magnuson leading the battle. Holding a team like Winterset to only 38 points says a lot, because they have the capability of really going off with the Darling kid," he added.
"Offensively, we knew we couldn’t throw up a lot of quick shots, because Winterset is just that good in transition, so our goal was to be patient, work the ball around and take good shots."
"We did that for the most part and I think that really frustrated Winterset, because they obviously wanted to get out and run. We can run with the best of them, but it was definitely to our benefit to slow the game down a little and it worked in our favor tonight," Fink said.
D-S will meet Harlan for the third time this season when the Monarchs and Cyclones hook up in the Substate 8 title game on Monday night at Atlantic.
"We knew if we won this game that we would be familiar with either Harlan or Glenwood. We know that Harlan beat us twice, but we also know that we probably didn't put up our best effort in those games," Fink said.
"Like I told the guys, it doesn't matter who won those two games now. We're going to go play and put together a game plan that we think will be successful against a quality Harlan team. You know you say one more game, but it's not one more game for us. Our expectations have been high for a quite a while, but we'll just take it one game at a time and see what happens," Fink said.
Score by Quarters
D-S.......................9 11 9 24 - 53
Winterset............7 6 6 19 - 38
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 21; Braiden Heiden 10; Damien Magnuson 8; Charlie Wiebers 8; Austin Korner 6
