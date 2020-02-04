Charlie Wiebers and Goanar Biliew combined for 43 points on Friday night, as the Denison-Schleswig varsity boys tallied a lopsided 76-36 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Shenandoah.
The win was the second in three games for D-S, which improved to 5-3 in the H-10 and 10-5 overall.
Racing out to a 16-3 lead early on, D-S led 21-11 after one quarter and 40-19 at halftime.
The Monarchs then outscored the Mustangs 21-8 in the third quarter to open up a 61-27 lead going into the fourth.
Wiebers sank 5-of-8 three-point tries and finished 9-of-14 overall from the field in netting his 23 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Biliew posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 boards, adding five assists, two steals and two shot blocks.
Carter Wessel chipped in with 10 points. Braiden Heiden also had seven points and five boards.
Jack Mendlik tossed
in five points with five boards, four steals and two assists as well for the Monarchs, which wound up 7-of-14 from three-point range and 31-of-60 overall from the field for 51.7 percent.
"We did have a few lapses in the first half defensively, but offensively, we moved the ball really well, as we got the ball into the paint and also got good looks from the perimeter," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"In the second half, we did a really good job defensively. The guys did a good job of sharing the ball and breaking down their zone as well," said Fink, whose team was 7-of-14 at the free throw line on the night.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 69-34.
Braiden Heiden poured in 26 points to lead the attack for D-S.
Aiden Schuttinga added 20 points and Brady Boell had 12 points for the Monarchs, which led 41-16 at halftime.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................21 19 21 15 - 76
Shenandoah.....11 8 8 9 - 36
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 23; Goanar Biliew 20; Carter Wessel 10; Braiden Heiden 7; Jack Mendlik 5; Evan Turin 5; Austin Korner 4; Brady Boell 2
Rebounds: Biliew 10; Mendlik 5; Turin 5; Heiden 5; Wiebers 4; Bryce Fink 4; Damien Magnuson 2; Matthew Weltz 2; Boell 2; Wessel 1; Korner 1; Hunter Emery 1
Assists: Biliew 5; Wiebers 4; Magnuson 3; Ringo Wol 3; Mendlik 2; Fink 2; Korner 2; Turin 1; Wessel 1; Weltz 1
Steals: Wiebers 4; Mendlik 4; Biliew 2; Heiden 1; Korner 1
Blocks: Biliew 2; Magnuson 1; Wessel 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 5; Mendlik 1; Heiden 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.