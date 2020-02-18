The Denison-Schleswig boys shot just 35 percent from the field and battled foul trouble throughout, as the Monarchs suffered a 68-55 nonconference loss on Friday night at Class 3A seventh-ranked Glenwood.
Falling for the second time to the Rams this season, D-S slipped to 12-8 overall going into its final regular season game on Thursday night against Atlantic in a nonconference matchup at Denison.
Down only two at 13-11 after one quarter, D-S was outscored by Glenwood 15-7 in the second, as the Rams went into halftime with a 26-20 lead.
Glenwood then led 47-39 after three quarters.
D-S pulled to within 52-50 early in the fourth, but was outscored 16-5 the rest of the way, as the hosts went to a stall game up by five with three minutes left to play and were able to convert critical free throws down the stretch.
On the night, D-S was just 3-of-22 from three-point range and 18-of-51 overall from the field for 35.3 percent.
The Monarchs did sink 16-of-22 free throws.
Charlie Wiebers led D-S with 24 points, as the senior point guard was 13-of-17 at the foul line and the only Monarch player in double figures.
Wiebers also grabbed four boards, dished out four assists and had two steals.
Goanar Biliew added nine points and seven boards. Austin Korner had eight points and four
boards.
Evan Turin chipped in with six points and four boards. Damien Magnuson had five points, four boards and four assists, while Jack Mendlik finished with three points after sinking a three-point shot.
"We got off to a good start both offensively and defensively, but foul trouble plagued us in the second quarter and we saw our four-point lead become a six-point deficit," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"Our foul troubles continued in the third quarter, but I thought we did a good job of playing through adversity and battling back in the fourth to make it a 52-50 game with six minutes to go," he added.
"Unfortunately, we couldn’t get enough stops after that, as Glenwood went to their stall game and was able to hit their free throws."
"We just couldn’t hit enough shots to give us a chance at the end. I thought there were a lot of positives tonight, though," noted Fink, whose team turned the ball over 10 times on the night.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 58-36.
Aiden Schuttinga led the D-S boys with 25 points.
Braiden Heiden and Evan Turin added eight points each for the Monarchs, which led 23-18 at halftime.
Score by Quarters
D-S..................13 7 19 16 - 55
Glenwood........11 15 21 21 - 68
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Charlie Wiebers 24; Goanar Biliew 9; Austin Korner 8; Evan Turin 6; Damien Magnuson 5; Jack Mendlik 3
Rebounds: Biliew 7; Korner 4; Wiebers 4; Turin 4; Ringo Wol 3; Braiden Heiden 2; Mendlik 1; Carter Wessel 1
Assists: Wiebers 4; Magnuson 4; Mendlik 1; Turin 1; Biliew 1
Steals: Wiebers 2; Magnuson 1; Korner 1
Blocks: Biliew 1
Three-Pointers: Wiebers 1; Magnuson 1; Mendlik 1
