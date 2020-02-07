The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys landed three players in double figures on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs put together a solid effort in a 63-46 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Creston at Denison.
The win was the second in three games for D-S, which improved to 6-3 in H-10 play and 11-6 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) league matchup at Atlantic.
After holding a slim 13-11 lead following the first eight minutes, D-S outscored Creston 21-12 in the second quarter to take a 34-23 lead at halftime.
The Monarchs then led 50-34 going into the fourth.
"After a little bit of a slow start, I thought we guarded really well, which led us to be more aggressive in transition and on the offensive end that led to some easy looks," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Derek Fink.
"In the second half, I thought we did a really good job of sharing the basketball, led by Jack Mendlik and Austin Korner, who did a great job of getting open off the ball."
"Those guys stepped up big and we are going to need more of that going forward the rest of the season," added Fink, whose team was 4-of-7 from three-point range and 27-of-50 overall from the field for 54 percent.
Goanar Biliew led a balanced D-S attack with a double-double performance of 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with four shot blocks.
Korner had his best offensive output of the season with 14 points, while Charlie Wiebers finished with 11 points, five boards, five steals and two assists in a nice all-around effort.
Damien Magnuson also had nine points, five assists and four boards.
Mendlik added five points, three assists, three steals and two boards, while Evan Turin wound up with five points and two boards for a Monarch club that went 5-of-10 at the free throw line and turned the ball over 15 times on the night.
"It was a big win in regards to the conference standings and postseason seeding coming up," Fink said.
"But more importantly, it was good to get a lot of guys playing well this time of the year," the Monarch boss remarked.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 78-59.
Aiden Schuttinga led D-S with 26 points.
Braiden Heiden tossed in 18 points and Hunter Emery had 10 points for the Monarchs, which led 44-35 at halftime.
Freshmen results
The D-S freshmen boys bettered Creston, 67-36, as the Monarchs moved to 10-4 overall.
Five D-S boys scored in double figures, led by Ricardo Casillas with 13 points.
Jakob Wigg and Jaxon Wessel each tossed in 12 points. Carson Seuntjens added 11 points and Wyatt Randeris netted 10 points for the Monarchs, which led 36-17 at halftime.
Score by Quarters
Creston............11 12 11 12 - 46
D-S...................13 21 16 13 - 63
D-S Individual Statistics
Scoring: Goanar Biliew 17; Austin Korner 14; Charlie Wiebers 11; Damien Magnuson 9; Jack Mendlik 5; Evan Turin 5; Bryce Fink 2
Rebounds: Biliew 12; Wiebers 5; Magnuson 4; Fink 3; Mendlik 2; Turin 2; Korner 2; Braiden Heiden 1; Ringo Wol 1
Assists: Magnuson 5; Mendlik 3; Wiebers 2; Carter Wessel 2; Fink 1; Heiden 1; Wol 1; Korner 1; Biliew 1
Steals: Wiebers 5; Mendlik 3; Turin 1; Magnuson 1
Blocks: Biliew 4; Korner 1
Three-Pointers: Magnuson 1; Turin 1; Biliew 1; Mendlik 1
